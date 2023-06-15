Navy Sailor Becomes First Female Master Chief Petty Officer in Gunner's Mate Rating

History was quietly made during a ceremony inside the Delbert D. Black National Chief’s Mess at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2023, when reserve Master Chief Gunner’s Mate Jessica Harrison became the first woman to achieve the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer in the Gunner's Mate rating.
