Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,832 in the last 365 days.

Navy Sailor Becomes First Female Master Chief Petty Officer in Gunner's Mate Rating

History was quietly made during a ceremony inside the Delbert D. Black National Chief’s Mess at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2023, when reserve Master Chief Gunner’s Mate Jessica Harrison became the first woman to achieve the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer in the Gunner's Mate rating.


portrait of GMCM Jessica Harrison

You just read:

Navy Sailor Becomes First Female Master Chief Petty Officer in Gunner's Mate Rating

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more