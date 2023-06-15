3-year-old wins lifetime fishing license at Bicentennial Jamboree

A fun day led to a big win for one Carteret County youngster who attended Saturday’s Bicentennial Jamboree at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ office in Morehead City.

Three-year-old Evan Kekahuna of Stella won a Lifetime Unified Inland/Coastal Recreational Fishing License, courtesy of Neuse Sports Shop.

Evan’s name was drawn from 53 entrants in the Bicentennial Jamboree passport raffle. He qualified for the raffle by completing tasks and receiving passport stamps at 16 Jamboree exhibits.

Evan is the son of Chelsea and Lono Kekahuna of Stella.

Chelsea Kekahuna said Evan was excited to win and is ready to go fishing with his brother.

“He loves to fish and loves to eat fish,” she said.

Evan received his license, Wednesday at Neuse Sport Shop in Cedar Point, and when his mother asked him what kind of fish he wants to catch, he pointed to a Blue Marlin hanging from the ceiling in the store.

The license, provided by Neuse Sport Shop, is valued at $477.

“We are happy to have been a part of this celebration of our rich marine resource in North Carolina,” said Mark Storie, marketing director for Neuse Sport Shop.

Download photos of Evan Kekahuna getting his lifetime license.