Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,837 in the last 365 days.

3-year-old wins lifetime fishing license at Bicentennial Jamboree

A fun day led to a big win for one Carteret County youngster who attended Saturday’s Bicentennial Jamboree at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ office in Morehead City.

Three-year-old Evan Kekahuna of Stella won a Lifetime Unified Inland/Coastal Recreational Fishing License, courtesy of Neuse Sports Shop.

Evan’s name was drawn from 53 entrants in the Bicentennial Jamboree passport raffle. He qualified for the raffle by completing tasks and receiving passport stamps at 16 Jamboree exhibits.

Evan is the son of Chelsea and Lono Kekahuna of Stella.

Chelsea Kekahuna said Evan was excited to win and is ready to go fishing with his brother.

“He loves to fish and loves to eat fish,” she said.

Evan received his license, Wednesday at Neuse Sport Shop in Cedar Point, and when his mother asked him what kind of fish he wants to catch, he pointed to a Blue Marlin hanging from the ceiling in the store.

The license, provided by Neuse Sport Shop, is valued at $477.

“We are happy to have been a part of this celebration of our rich marine resource in North Carolina,” said Mark Storie, marketing director for Neuse Sport Shop.

Download photos of Evan Kekahuna getting his lifetime license.

You just read:

3-year-old wins lifetime fishing license at Bicentennial Jamboree

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more