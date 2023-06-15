Europe’s Youngest Director David Balda Continues on his Latest Feature Film
The young director has begun his second film – this time expanding his audience by aiming for world cinema and featuring an international cast.PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At only 18 years of age, his debut film, “Narušitel (Eng. title “Intruder”), was released in Czech cinemas. At that time, David Balda was the world’s youngest film director to ever have a full-length feature film released into the cinema or onto Netflix. Now, the young director has begun his second film – this time expanding his audience by aiming for world cinema and featuring an international cast. The premise of the film deals with the looming threat of an omnipresent threat of manipulation.
“Even today, we have to warn our audiences that they too can be easily manipulated. In the film, we discover manipulation through a realm of different societies and we’re certain this message will touch as many audience members as it can affect everyone from all ages and from all corners of society. The narrative is one that can be understood by the widest possible audience. The message of “Narušitel” was freedom. But with this new film, I wanted to explore something new – the idea of manipulation – something still related to freedom, but take it one step further,” says the film’s director David Balda.
Balda began shooting the new film in the second half of March in the historic centre of Prague. The film crew has recently returned from Bologna and Ferrara, Italy - two other important cultural centres that also play a significant role in the film’s storyline. Shooting should be complete in mid-September, and the distribution of the film will include several European countries. Preparations of the film began immediately after the release of his debut film in 2019 but had to be put on hold due to the Covid crisis.
“During the world crisis, I was able to rethink the goals I had for the film. The message and the leitmotiv of the film is so strong that I thought it would be a shame to release it only on the Czech and Slovak markets. So, I chose to work with a well-known international cast, as well as these talented Czech actors, and to also shoot the film in English. We want our message to be delivered to the largest possible audience – all throughout Europe. I’m positive that everyone who sees the film will find a reference to something they are currently experiencing on a daily basis, or that they have encountered in their life. And I’m referring to the older and mid-generations, as well as my own,” adds the young director.
Until now, the filmmakers have revealed the cast of such well-known actors as Predrag Bjelac, known for the role of Karkarov, from the Harry Potter franchise, and for his appearance in The Chronicles of Narnia. Paweł Delag, known for many of his feature films in Poland, and Czech- Canadian actor Pavel Kriz, of Mission Impossible and Last Knights, also join the cast. The complete list of international cast members will be revealed in due course.
Balda is also providing opportunities for his own generation. The role of the film’s protagonist was given to the up-and-coming, talented Slovak actor Radoslav Gavlas, and the very well- known Czech actress Anna Čtvrtníčková, know to Czech audiences from her television and film roles, will play his counterpart.
Audiences can look forward to the new film when it reaches cinemas at the beginning of 2024.
