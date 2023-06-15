Global In-Building Wireless Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's In-Building Wireless Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s In-Building Wireless Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $13.3 billion in 2022 to $14.9 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 12%. Further, the market size will reach $23.5 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of more than 12%. Asia-Pacific held the largest in-building wireless market share in 2022.



The demand for smartphones plays a crucial role in driving the growth of the in-building wireless industry. Smartphones have become an integral part of everyday life, offering various functionalities such as internet browsing, software applications, and operating systems. In-building wireless technology facilitates the distribution and enhancement of wireless connections within office and residential buildings.

Major in-building wireless companies are Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Axell Wireless Ltd., Comba Telephone Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, and Verizon Communications Inc.

A key trend in the market is the emphasis on product innovations. Companies operating in the in-building wireless sector are continuously developing and introducing innovative products to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in February 2020, CommScope introduced open-cell solutions, such as open interfaces and virtualized RAN functions, to enhance the deployment of 5G networks within organizations. By utilizing the latest open RAN and management frameworks, the advanced OneCell solution offers wireless services within buildings.

The global in-building wireless market is segmented as -

1) By Component: In-Building Wireless Infrastructure, In-Building Wireless Services

2) By Venue: Large venue, Medium venue, Small venue

3) By Business Model: Service Providers, Enterprises, Neutral Host Operators

4) By End Users: Government, Manufacturing, Transportation and logistics, Education, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Other End Users

