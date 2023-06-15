HOW A YOUTH-LED CHARITY IS REDEFINING HOUSING FOR FORCIBLY DISPLACED FAMILIES IN MALAWI

The Nostos' homes were brought in a disassembled stage to Phalombe in a truck. The entire Nostos community was built up in less than a week next to the families’ old homes.

The homes have brought hope and laughter back to Phalombe, Malawi, an area ravaged by cyclone Gombe. Children run and wave outside the Nostos community that has provided their families with 350,000 nights of shelter.