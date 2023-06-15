Press Releases

Governor Lamont Statement on Labor Agreements Reached Between SEIU 1199 and Private Nonprofits

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement in response to the labor agreements reached between SEIU 1199 and six private nonprofits that provide services for individuals with intellectual disabilities:

“I applaud the workforce and their private provider employers for working together to reach agreements on wages and benefits. These workers provide care to some of the most vulnerable in our state, and we appreciate the services they provide. With the assistance of funding provided by the recently enacted bipartisan budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, these labor agreements will support wage increases that will help with recruitment and retention of essential staff. This budget provides broad-based assistance for our private providers and grant opportunities to support infrastructure improvements, and thus improve care. The budget also provides real economic relief for many of our direct care staff and working families through the largest personal income tax cut in state history, an increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, and significant investments in affordable housing.”