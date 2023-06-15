Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,690 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Statement on Labor Agreements Reached Between SEIU 1199 and Private Nonprofits

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

06/15/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on Labor Agreements Reached Between SEIU 1199 and Private Nonprofits

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement in response to the labor agreements reached between SEIU 1199 and six private nonprofits that provide services for individuals with intellectual disabilities:

“I applaud the workforce and their private provider employers for working together to reach agreements on wages and benefits. These workers provide care to some of the most vulnerable in our state, and we appreciate the services they provide. With the assistance of funding provided by the recently enacted bipartisan budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, these labor agreements will support wage increases that will help with recruitment and retention of essential staff. This budget provides broad-based assistance for our private providers and grant opportunities to support infrastructure improvements, and thus improve care. The budget also provides real economic relief for many of our direct care staff and working families through the largest personal income tax cut in state history, an increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, and significant investments in affordable housing.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Statement on Labor Agreements Reached Between SEIU 1199 and Private Nonprofits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more