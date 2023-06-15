Virginia War Memorial Will Be Covered With Red, White & Blue During Hill Of Heroes Display June 23 To July 14 »

For the fifth consecutive year, the hills surrounding the Virginia War Memorial in downtown Richmond will be awash with the red, white and blue of twelve thousand American flags during the Memorial’s Hill of Heroes commemoration, June 23 to July 14.

The flags are placed to honor and remember the nearly 12,000 Virginia men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in military service from World War II to present day and whose names are inscribed on the Memorial’s Shrines of Memory.

Volunteers from community and veteran service organizations and other patriotic men, women and children will assist Virginia War Memorial staff and docents in placing the flags beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 23. Those interested in helping place flags should contact Virginia War Memorial Operations Manager Ben King at Benjamin.king@dvs.virginia.gov or by calling 804.786.2060.

Following the installation of the flags on June 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation and corporate sponsors Altria and Virginia Housing will host a free community celebration for children and adults featuring military vehicles, crafts and educational activities, live music, food trucks and more.

“We invite everyone to come join us in placing the flags and to enjoy the celebration that will follow,” said Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle. “The sight of thousands of flags covering the Memorial grounds is truly awe-inspiring and inspirational and will remind all of us of the tremendous sacrifices of our Virginia heroes who gave their all to protect our precious freedoms.”

The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, 23221 – just north of the Lee Bridge. Admission and parking are free. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.

The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.