Milestone Scientific to Present at the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference Hosted by M-Vest on June 20th

/EIN News/ -- ROSELAND, N.J., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery systems that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Scientific will be presenting at the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference, hosted by M-Vest, which is being held June 20-22, 2023.



Mr. Haverhals’ discussion will be led by Maxim Group Executive Managing Director of Research Anthony V. Vendetti on Tuesday, June 20th at 11:00 AM ET. The presentation will be webcast live on M-Vest platform. Click here to reserve a seat.



About the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference



The exponential growth in knowledge and expertise in science and medicine continues to drive opportunities in the healthcare space. These include multiple therapeutic categories and emerging technologies, which our presenting companies at this year’s Maxim Healthcare Conference are focused on, and for many, that includes key data-driven events in 2023. Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology and medical device companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. Maxim will also be hosting several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging.

About M-Vest

M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group LLC that serves to allow investors to access investment opportunities online and to provide a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information. The platform provides insights on current market trends through presentations from innovative emerging growth companies and commentary from industry thought leaders via live events and Q&A.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and systems for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® systems is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

