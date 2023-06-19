Louisiana Legislature Takes Action: Addressing Insurance Challenges and Assigning Benefits Safeguards
Protecting Insureds and Restoring Stability in Louisiana's Insurance Landscape
Many insureds have been affected by predatory practices of contractors and other persons and companies that see a catastrophe such as a hurricane as an opportunity to make money.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Legislature recently ended its 2023 Regular Session. Although a number of bills were presented related to the challenges in insurance in the State, only a few passed. The most significant changes relate to property insurance and were a response to the fall-out from the recent devastating hurricane seasons where property owners in Louisiana sustained significant damages/loss and filed historically expensive claims with their insurers. Numerous insurers have now pulled out from Louisiana. Others have gone into liquidation forcing policy holders into the Citizens Insurance plan, the plan of last resort run by the State of Louisiana. In response, the State raised premiums for participation in the Citizens insurance program. Worsening the burden was the recent increase in flood insurance premiums under the National Flood Insurance Program. Not only is it difficult for property owners to find insurance, many can no longer afford to insure their property to value or for replacement cost should it suffer damage. The State has incentivized insurers to write in this state and to take insureds out of the Citizens plan, thus helping insureds to find traditional insurance coverage and lessening the burden on the State plan. The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program currently includes eight insurers who have agreed to write new property insurance in Louisiana in exchange for a grant award from the State.
— Shannon Howard-Eldridge
Complicating matters for insureds and for their insurers as well as the court systems, both federal and state, Louisiana saw assignment of benefit schemes. The largest and most impactful in recent memory involved the McClenny Mosely & Associates firm in Texas which took assignment of benefits on insurance claims from thousands of property owners in Louisiana, many of whom had no idea that they had purportedly assigned their rights under their insurance policy. The scheme, when discovered, resulted in clogged dockets, unhappy insureds, overwhelmed and unhappy insurers and the McClenny attorneys being removed from their thousands of cases filed in Louisiana with consequences still continuing.
To preclude future issues with assignment of benefits, the legislature passed two bills that will become law. R.S. 22:1274 was enacted to prohibit the assignment of benefits by any instrument by which post-loss benefits under a residential or commercial property insurance policy , including but not limited to any right against the insurer or any proceeds acquired from the insurer, are assigned, transferred or acquired, in whole or part, to or from a person providing services, including those inspecting, protecting, repairing, restoring or replacing the property or mitigating damages to the property. Any attempt at such an assignment is against public policy and shall be null and void. This does not prohibit the rights granted to a federally insured financial institution, mortgagee or a subsequent purchaser of the property. Also, an attorney contingency fee agreement is not prohibited by this statute. Penalties are associated with the violation of R.S. 22:1274.
To bring to an end the assignment of benefits under an insurance policy to a contractor before work on the home is completed, the Louisiana legislature enacted R.S. 22:37:2159.1(7)(a) which prohibits home improvement contracting services from accepting an assignment of any rights, benefits, proceeds or causes of action of an insured under a property insurance policy prior to completion of the work described in the contract for work and the property insurer conducting an initial examination of the damage caused by the covered peril. The assignment thereafter shall be limited to the scope of the work and the fees provided in the contract with the contractor – that contract must comply with the provisions of R.S. 37:2159.1. Finally, the insured property owner must approve of the payment to the contractor in writing.
Shannon Howard-Eldridge, a Partner with the Milling Benson Woodward LLP law firm in Mandeville, Louisiana, finds these recently enacted laws limiting or prohibiting assignment of benefits to be helpful to both the insurers and their insureds. “Many insureds have been affected by predatory practices of contractors and other persons and companies that see a catastrophe such as a hurricane as an opportunity to make money.” Ms. Howard-Eldridge believes that “these limitations on assignments of benefits will help insureds to maintain control of their claim and will serve to prevent others from making money from the misfortune of those whose homes and businesses were damaged.”
Morgan Thomas
Rhino Digital, LLC
+1 504-875-5036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook