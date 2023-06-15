Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin June 21 near I-194 in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, June 21, on the Memorial Highway exit ramp and northbound Interstate 194 south of the BNSF Railway underpass in Mandan.

This project involves construction of an access road to support the BNSF Railway Missouri River Bridge project.

During construction of the access road, a shoulder closure will be in place on the Memorial Highway exit ramp and a lane closure on northbound Interstate 194 to the BNSF Railway underpass. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place on the exit ramp.

Flaggers may be used to help direct traffic through construction, and the speed limit will be reduced through the corridor. Minimal delays are expected.

The construction is expected to be completed in July.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

For information on the BNSF bridge project visit www.bnsfbismarckbridge.com.

CONTACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

