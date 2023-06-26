Ozark Highlands Distillery Officially Releases Premium Vodka in Missouri and Florida

InverXion Vodka - Adventure Favors the Bold InverXion Vodka - Invert Your Perspective InverXion Vodka Co-Founder Alex Kowtun at the InverXion Florida Launch Event

InverXion Vodka is a premium spirit, distilled 8 times. The name is a tribute to those who redefine what is possible and push the edge in everything they do.

Our long fermentation process creates an incredibly smooth finish, and the limestone-filtered mineral water adds a delicious taste giving our vodka a uniqueness in the marketplace.” — Mark Sutherland, CEO