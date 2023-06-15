MyLawCLE and Tax Rep Network Partnership Provides Insider Knowledge on Working with the IRS to Attorneys and Law Firms
MyLawCLE and Tax Rep Network introduce live training series for legal professionals for resolving taxpayer debts and add representation to their law practice.
“Tax representation services are a key strategic opportunity for law firms to grow revenue,” Eric Green, partner in Green and Sklarz, LLC a Connecticut-based law firm and founder of Tax Rep Network.”NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyLawCLE, a leading provider of online continuing legal education to tens of thousands of attorneys across the United States and the Federal Bar Association and Tax Rep Network (TRN), the premier tax representation education and training resource for tax and accounting professionals are partnering to deliver an expansive array of educational tools and new growth opportunities for myLawCLE customers.
In addition to training sessions IRS representation, the partnership will enable attorneys and law firms to explore adding new revenue streams to their practices with tax resolution services.
“Partnering with TRN is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver the best training, tools and resources to support attorneys handling the wave of IRS enforcement coming in the near future,” said John Holloway, founder of MyLawCLE. “We are excited to leverage the deep expertise Tax Rep Network to help our legal professionals and law firm customers create new revenue streams.”
The partnership kicks off with a series of one-hour training sessions on the details of IRS Representation. All events qualify for CE, CPE and CLE Credits.
“Offering tax representation services is a key strategic opportunity for law firms to grow their revenue,” said Eric Green, partner in Green and Sklarz, LLC a Connecticut-based law firm and founder of Tax Rep Network. “Learning about the IRS enforcement process and how to identify opportunities to resolve tax issues to effectively and efficiently help clients facing tax issues is in high demand and only getting larger with a properly funded IRS.”
Inside Secrets to Dealing with IRS Tax Liens
July 12, 2023, 1 pm - 2pm EST
During this special program, attorney Eric Green will review the various options for handling a tax lien, but then discuss the one secret to dealing with a tax lien that most practitioners do not understand, how to charge for this service and why it should become your biggest profit center.
Register here: https://mylawcle.com/products/inside-secrets-to-dealing-with-irs-tax-liens/
About myLawCLE
myLawCLE is a leading provider of online continuing legal education, providing 800+ Live CLE Webinars, to tens of thousands of attorneys across the United States as well as the Federal Bar Association.
About Tax Rep Network
Tax Rep Network (TRN) provides the training, tools, and technology enrolled agents, accountants, tax professionals, and attorneys need to master, market, and monetize their multi-million-dollar tax representation opportunities while empowering taxpayers to productively resolve any issues with the IRS. Led by Tax Rep Network founder, author, and attorney, Eric L. Green, the TRN online and in-person community serves over 50,000 tax, accounting, and legal professionals each year.
