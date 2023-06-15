Submit Release
Notice of Potential Violation of Livestock Market Regulations

JEFFERSON CITY

Livestock producers who recently sold animals at Schubert Livestock Sales, LLC and have not received payment from the sale should file a claim with the United States Department of Agriculture.

There is concern that Schubert Livestock Sales, LLC, in Sarcoxie, Mo., has not fulfilled the obligation to pay producers selling livestock at their auction facility.

Any person damaged by failure of a livestock buyer (referred to as the Principal) to pay for livestock purchased in a transaction subject to jurisdiction under the Packers and Stockyards Act has the right to submit a claim against the financial instrument of the Principal.

Producers not paid for livestock have 60 days from the sale date to file a claim against the bond. This includes non-sufficient funds (NSF) checks.

The claim form is available online, as are submission instructions.

Contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division with any questions at (573) 751- 3377.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

