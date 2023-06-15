Circana Empowers Snapchat Advertisers to Accurately Measure Digital Campaign Impact on Offline CPG Retail Sales

Circana Lift connects online media exposure to offline sales lift, providing a comprehensive understanding of return on advertising spending

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, formerly NPD and IRI, today announced the launch of Circana Lift for Snap Inc., creator of Snapchat. Circana Lift enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers and retailers to accurately measure how their Snapchat advertising campaigns drive offline sales, providing invaluable insights into campaign effectiveness.

Circana Lift offers advertisers the unprecedented ability to answer key performance questions related to ad campaign efficacy and efficiency and drive tangible business outcomes. With this powerful measurement solution, advertisers can determine whether their campaigns effectively increase incremental purchases, attract new households, and encourage households that viewed the ads to spend more per purchase.

“Marketing to customers is a multifaceted challenge and assessing the success of digital advertising campaigns in driving in-store sales has remained a significant obstacle for advertisers,” said Amy Marentic, president, Global Solutions, Circana. “Our partnership with Snap bridges the gap between online media exposure and offline sales lift, empowering advertisers to unlock the true potential of their advertising efforts and drive measurable results in today's complex and competitive market.”



"We understand how crucial it is for CPG brands to precisely evaluate their advertising campaigns' effectiveness. That's why we're teaming up with Circana, aiding these vital advertisers in optimizing their Snapchat campaigns for more efficient and impactful results," stated Christopher Plambeck, vice president of Marketing Science at Snap Inc. He added, "continuing our commitment to delivering customer-focused solutions, we're excited to introduce this integration. We can't wait to see how CPG brands will harness Circana's measurement capabilities."

Circana Lift seamlessly integrates Circana’s extensive point-of-sale, frequent shopper, causal, and media exposure data, empowering marketers to analyze actual in-store sales lift impact in real time throughout a campaign. By leveraging data from loyalty card programs, Circana’s proprietary shopper panel, and various other data assets at the SKU and shopper level, Circana Lift delivers the industry’s most granular and accurate multi-channel projections, enabling advertisers to make data-driven decisions and drive sales in real time.

