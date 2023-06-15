Submit Release
News Search

There were 175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,532 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor Elected to Serve on National Committee

Members of the National State Auditors Association (NSAA) have elected an Executive Committee to serve from now until June 2024. North Dakota State Auditor Joshua Gallion was elected to serve on this national committee with a team of six other individuals from across the country. The election was held on June 8 at the NSAA Annual Conference in Hartford, Connecticut during a business meeting of the members.

The Executive Committee’s responsibilities include developing and reviewing all training for the association, as well as establishing policies and procedures.

The NSAA is an organization dedicated to improving state government by providing opportunities for exchanging information and ideas and promoting accountability, transparency, and adherence of professional audit standards.

“We have an exceptional opportunity through this committee to collaborate and improve government accountability across the nation,” said current President of NSAA April Renfro. “The experience and dedication that this team brings to the group will help advance the auditing profession as a whole.”

You just read:

State Auditor Elected to Serve on National Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more