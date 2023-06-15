Global PoC Diagnostics Market for Zika Virus
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global PoC diagnostics market for Zika Virus Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.
Growing cases of zika virus infection coupled with awareness about the necessity for early detection, especially among pregnant women, leads to increased demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tests. These are the major factors that provide upward market growth. Other advantages, such as the portability and ease of use of PoC diagnostic devices, drive their adoption for Zika virus testing. Also, key players in the market are more focused on the commercialization of PoC diagnostics devices for the Zika virus, as they have increased their R&D activities and investments in the PoC diagnostics field.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global PoC diagnostics market for Zika Virus Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the platform outlook, the molecular diagnostics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global PoC diagnostics market for Zika Virus from 2023 to 2028.
- As per the end user outlook, the clinical laboratories segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global PoC diagnostics market for Zika Virus from 2023 to 2028.
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
- North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Lateral Flow Assays
- Immunoassays
- Microfluidics
- Dipsticks
- Molecular Diagnostics
Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- OTC Testing Products
- Prescription Based Testing Products
Sample Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Blood
- Urine
- Nasal & Oropharyngeal Swabs
- Others
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Clinical Laboratories
- Ambulatory Care Facilities and Physicians Office
- Hospitals
- Home Care & Self Testing
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
