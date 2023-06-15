Global Electric Motor Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% and reach a worth of US$ 252.6 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is projected to maintain its attractiveness in the market throughout the forecast period, with a significant market share of 28.6%. Within North America, the United States is expected to emerge as the dominant market, reaching a valuation of US$ 40.4 billion by 2033 and capturing a substantial market share of 17.8%.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric motor market is expected to be worth US$ 132.8 billion in 2023, according to Future Market Insights. The market is predicted to grow at a 6.64% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 and be worth US$ 252.6 billion by the end of that year, according to the report.



High efficiency and the rise in demand for machine control in the automotive sector, have led to the expansion in the electric motor market. Energy-efficient motors have led to the development as it achieves maximum motor output.

Global growth in the electric motors market has been raised due to the adoption of efficient motors for appliances. Electric motors are considered to be in high demand for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) applications due to their low noise and torque.

Key Takeaways:

Sales of global electric motors market expanded at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2018 to 2022

The North American market for global electric motor market is likely to have a market share of 28.6%

The Unites States market for global electric motor market is likely to expand at a share of 17.8%.

AC motors are expected to generate maximum demand for the global electric motor market.

Global electric motor market in 2022 was US$ 131.4 billion

Electric motor market will rise at 5.6% CAGR in 2021

Electric motor market rose above 3.8% CAGR registered during 2016-2020.

Demand in the China market is expected to rise at nearly 5.5% CAGR with a market share of 16.8% over the forecast period

German market grows at a CAGR of 5.1%

India will account for over 27% of sales in South Asia & Pacific.

Electric motor market is growing at a CAGR of 3.6%

1HP Power Output is Said to Hold a Dominant Share

<1HP is the leading category and it is expected to account for 26% of the value share of the electric motor market

Industrial sector is Said to Hold a Lucrative Portion of the Market.

Electric motor market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 72.3 billion by 2031 which is growing at a CAGR of 4.22%

AC Motor is Said to Have a Dominant Share in the market

AC electric motor segment is estimated to hold the dominant share of 25.4%

Robotics Segment is Said to Hold a High Position in the Market

Robotics segment is expected to exhibit a 5.9% CAGR in the global electric motor market through the assessment period.

“Expansion of the Municipal Water Treatment Market will Gradually Profit Electric Motor Sales is said to be one of the major drivers of the global conveyer systems market,”- says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the global market are-

Competition Deep Dive

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi, Ltd.

Nidec Corporation

WEG S.A.

Siemens AG

ABB Group

Regal Beloit Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Johnson Electric

Hyosung Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

East West Manufacturing, LLC

Hyundai Electric Co. Ltd.



Some of the important developments of the key players in the market are:

In January 2023, Hitachi, Ltd. announced that it had been bolstering the global development of its line-building business leveraging industrial robots ("the robotic SI*1 business") and will merge Hitachi Automation, Ltd. ("Hitachi Automation") and Kyoto Robotics Corporation ("Kyoto Robotics"), Hitachi Group companies in Hitachi's Industrial Digital Business Unit, on April 1, 2023, to strengthen the robotic SI business in Japan and ASEAN countries.

In March 2023, ABB Group, focused on electrification and robotics, wants to invest $40 million through a new 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in west Albuquerque as the facility will be used to increase ABB's production of cable products and will include robotics and digital automation technology, according to a Thursday news release from the company.

Key Segments:

Power Output:

<1 HP

1-5 HP

5 – 10 HP

10 -20 HP

20 – 50 HP

50 – 100 HP

100 – 300 HP

300 – 500 HP

Above 500 HP



Product Type:

AC Motor Induction Motor Synchronous Motor

DC Motor Brushed DC Brushless DC



Application:

Pumps

Fans

Drives

Compressor

General Machinery

Centrifugal Machinery

Grinders

Extruders

Robotics

Others

End Use:

Industrial Oil & Gas Power Generation Mining Food & Beverages Pulp & Paper Chemicals Air Separation Plant Other Manufacturing

Residential

HVAC & Refrigeration

Medical

Municipal Water Treatment

Transportation Automotive Aviation Electric Vehicles Railways Boats

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Power Output

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Power Output, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Power Output, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Power Output, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Power Output, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

