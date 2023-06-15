Astra Energy Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Phambili, USA

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Astra Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company’s subsidiary Astra Energy California Inc. ("Astra California”) has finalized an agreement with Phambili, USA (“Phambili”). Phambili solidifies municipal solid waste (“MSW”) and organic waste processing to a non-waste material and refinement to valuable market commodities, such as sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”).

The strategic partnership is intended to combine total waste processing utilizing Regreen Technologies Inc.’s energy pellets with the Phambili conversion unit to further refine into finished marketable commodities for global distribution. The goal of the collaboration is to apply the combined technologies to provide zero-emission, low sulfur, high Btu/Kcal value commodities to the world, including, but not limited to, sustainable aviation fuel, marine biofuels and organic pesticides.

"Our mutual objective is to process MSW and create valuable commodities from it. This will create an ongoing revenue stream from each of our global projects and drive value for our shareholders and investors,” stated Douglas D. Hampton, president and CEO of Astra California.

Musa Msimango, the joint CEO of Phambili Energy stated, “We are thrilled with the collaboration that will take place between the groups, and we are hugely excited about the possibilities of making a real impact and a real difference in the global fight against GHG emissions using our combined technologies. The synergies between our two groups, as well as the manner in which each technology perfectly complements the other in a unique way, means that together we are able to achieve results that no other technology or company on the globe has yet been able to achieve. In our ability to process biomass waste in an energy neutral and carbon-negative manner, we have no doubt that together with Astra California, we will become a global influencer in the green technology industries, and we look forward to working with them. Together, we are not only able to achieve results that no other technology or company has been able to achieve yet, but also pioneer and innovate new technologies that would revolutionize the green economy.”

About Phambili, USA

Phambili, USA is a subsidiary of Phambili Energy (PTY) LTD. For those seeking to rethink and discover enhanced techniques for carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”), Phambili has developed the formula to deconstruct organic waste material, rubber and plastic into circular economy products. These products are then reassembled as input for a range of valuable GHG-emission-free transportation biofuels, green chemicals, sustainable fertilizers, biochar, activated carbons and renewable energy.

Phambili, through its patented micro-refinery process, delivers value from waste by creating carbon-negative, high-performance products for the agricultural, pharmaceutical, transportation, aviation, food, and industrial sectors in an environmentally friendly manner.

For more information on Phambili, USA, visit the company’s website at www.phambiliusa.net .

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy Inc. is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.

Astra’s corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet and the Company’s investors.

Its goal is to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the Company’s purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come.

For more information on Astra Energy Inc., visit the Company’s website at www.astraenergyinc.com .

