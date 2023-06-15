Cell Expansion Market Growing at 15.0% CAGR by 2030 – User demand is Driving Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 12.91 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.0%, Market Trends – Increasing incidence of cancer

Growing trend of personalized medicine and investment in research and development activities is projected to drive the demand for cell expansion market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell expansion market is estimated to reach value of USD 39.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of chronic and rare diseases such as cancer is driving revenue growth of cell expansion market. Increased investment by the governments of various countries in research and a growing number of GMP-certified production facilities is expected to contribute to growth of the market. Adoption of regenerative medicines and growing incidence of cancer are some of the driving factors of the cell expansion market. Cell expansion is used in drug testing and development of cell-based therapy and cancer tissues. High cost of cell-based research and stringent regulations are hindering growth of cell expansion market. Government regulations and funds are contributing to the development of the cell expansion market. Governments are investing in stem cell research due to the growing incidence of cancer across the globe, which is expected to drive the market growth. Market companies are also investing in the manufacture of cell expansion systems as they reduce the risk of contamination and adhere to government regulations.

The report covers the analysis of the factors anticipated to drive the Global cell expansion Market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2019 as the base year and 2017-2018 as the historical years. It puts examines drivers and restraints of the cell expansion market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period. The latest market intelligence study, called “Global Cell Expansion Market Forecast to 2027,” jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Cell Expansion market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report’s contents to make improved business decisions.

To avail Sample Copy of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/952

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, Danaher completed the acquisition of General Electric’s life science division. The acquisition cost the company USD 21.4 Billion and is a unit that employs 850 people in Massachusetts. The division will be named Cytiva.

Consumable segment accounted for a larger revenue share of product segment in cell expansion market in 2019. Availability of various reagents and media for treatment of specific types of cell is driving the demand of the segment.

Human stem cells are witnessing increased demand owing to growth in research and popularity of regenerative medicine. Application of automated systems in the production of clinical-grade stem cells is driving the growth of the segment.

Regenerative medicine & stem cell research segment accounted for largest revenue share in application segment. Increased funding for research in stem cells and growing popularity of regenerative medicine are contributing to growth of the segment.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in cell expansion market in 2019. The research companies in the region are equipped with sophisticated equipment, advanced sensors, and receive massive funds from the public and private sectors.

The leading contenders in the global Cell Expansion market are listed below:

Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Merck KGAA, Terumo Corporation, Stemcell Technologies, Inc., Cellexus, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Himedia Laboratories

Request Customization In The Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/952

Cell Expansion Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Consumables

Reagents

Media

Sera

Disposables

Instruments

Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment

Flow Cytometers

Centrifuges

Cell Counters

Other Supporting Equipment

Bioreactors

Microcarrier Bioreactors

Microcarrier-based anchorage-dependent bioreactors

Suspension-based anchorage-independent bioreactors

Perfusion/Hollow Fiber Bioreactors

Automated Cell Expansion Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research

Cancer and Cell-based Research

Other (clinical studies, toxicology studies)

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Mammalian

Human

Stem Cells

Adult Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cells

Differentiated Cells

Animal

Microbial

Regional Outlook of the Cell Expansion Market

The global Cell Expansion market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Cell Expansion market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Browse The Full Cell Expansion Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-expansion-market

Key reasons to buy the Global Cell Expansion Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Cell Expansion market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Click Here To Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/952

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Building Energy Management System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/building-energy-management-system-market

5g Chipset Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-chipset-market

Text-To-Speech Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/text-to-speech-market

Electric Vehicle Fluids And Lubricants Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-fluids-and-lubricants-market

High-Performance Computing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-computing-market

Power Monitoring Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/power-monitoring-market

Digital Workplace Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-workplace-market

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/near-infrared-spectroscopy-market

Waste Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-management-market

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-wastewater-treatment-service-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.