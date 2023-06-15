Lima One Capital expanding U.S. headquarters in Greenville County, S.C.
National lender for real estate investors to add 300 additional positions in Greenville at new development
“Lima One's expanded commitment to Greenville and this HQ location in our new County Square development affirms the work we've done to create proper soil conditions for business to succeed here.” ”GREENVILLE, SC, US, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lima One Capital, one of the nation’s premier lenders for real estate investors, today announced plans to expand its U.S. headquarters in Greenville County, South Carolina. The company’s $51.4 million investment will create approximately 300 new jobs in the market, frequently ranked among the best places to live and work in America.
— Dan Tripp, Board Member, Greenville Area Development Corp.
Founded by U.S. Marines in 2010, Lima One Capital has funded over $7 billion in loans for real estate investors who are building, improving and stabilizing neighborhoods across the nation. The company’s core products include bridge loans, rental property and portfolio loans, new construction loans and multifamily bridge lending.
“Lima One Capital is thrilled to be an anchor tenant within the state-of-the-art County Square development in downtown Greenville,” said Lima One Capital President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tennyson. “This significant milestone highlights our continued commitment to the growth and prosperity of Greenville. This beautiful office space will provide our team with an amazing work environment that aligns with our award-winning culture and will serve as a catalyst to our continued national expansion and success.”
Utilizing industry-leading technology, Lima One Capital relies on in-house underwriting, construction management and servicing teams to deliver unparalleled customer service to the real estate investors it serves.
“Greenville has been an extraordinary corporate headquarters city for Lima One since our inception, and we are excited to deepen our commitment here. The continued support we’ve received from the city, Greenville County and state reaffirm our resolve to create opportunities for local talent and meaningfully contribute to the economic growth of the region,” Tennyson added.
“Greenville County has proven to be the right location for Lima One Capital to grow its headquarters operations. This investment is a win for the state, and we are always pleased for existing industry to grow within South Carolina,” stated Governor Henry McMaster.
Lima One said it has seen how, by actively participating in downtown Greenville’s vibrant and growing landscape, it can further solidify its position as a national leader in its industry and create lasting value for its clients, associates and community. As a national mortgage lender, the company explored several other markets before committing to keep their headquarters in Greenville. Lima One said that Greenville’s access to skilled employees and the quality of life it provides are compelling traits that support its growth and company culture.
“Lima One Capital’s decision to expand in Greenville County is evidence that South Carolina’s business environment supports the ongoing success of corporate headquarters,” added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We congratulate the company and look forward to the opportunities these approximately 300 new jobs represent.”
Lima One products include New Construction loans for ground-up construction, in-fill, specs, and model homes; 13-month bridge loan for investors who are buying, renovating, and selling properties; rental property and portfolio loans for purchasing or refinancing residential rental properties; and multifamily lending for the purchase, rehab, refinance, or hold of 5+ unit multifamily properties.
“Lima One Capital has been an excellent, long-term contributor to Greenville County since its founding over 10 years ago,” said Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp. “Lima One Capital's expanded commitment to Greenville and this prominent location for its headquarters in our new County Square development further affirms the work we've done to create proper soil conditions for businesses to succeed and thrive here.”
The company’s current operations are located at 201 East McBee Avenue, Suite 300 in Greenville. As part of the expansion, Lima One Capital will lease approximately 65,000 square feet in a newly constructed building in the $1 billion County Square project being developed in Greenville by RocaPoint Partners. The new facility will more than double Lima One Capital’s office space, allowing the company to continue its rapid growth, attract talent to Greenville and deliver its industry-leading customer experience. The company also has an operations center in Irvine, California.
“We congratulate Lima One Capital on their announcement of making the city of Greenville home to their corporate headquarters. Lima One Capital's focus on ‘building and improving neighborhoods’ runs parallel to Greenville City Council priorities of affordable housing, open space, public safety and economic development. We look forward to seeing their positive impact on homeownership in the community," added City of Greenville Mayor Knox White.
“We are thrilled for Lima One Capital to join the County Square redevelopment and continue its growth in the Greenville region. This news comes on the heels of other exciting milestones for County Square, including the announcement of Whole Foods as our first retail tenant and the completion of the Foster + Partners-designed County Administration building. The momentum continues to build downtown, and Lima One will be a great addition,” commented Phil Mays, Principal of RocaPoint Partners.
The expansion is expected to be complete by 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Lima One Capital team should visit the company’s careers page.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.
Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team’s efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 34,600 new jobs and more than $6.6 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
Since its inception in 2010, Lima One Capital has been recognized as the nation’s premier lender for real estate investors and has funded over $7 billion in business purpose real estate loans for investors who are building, improving, and stabilizing neighborhoods across the nation. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Lima One creates an exciting and dynamic culture of respect, recognition and reward for its 300+ employees. Due to its exponential growth, the company has been recognized as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies on the Inc. 5000 list and as a Top Workplace and Best Place to Work in South Carolina.
Sam Patrick
Patrick Marketing
+1 864-787-0820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn