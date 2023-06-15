GPS Tracking Device Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for IoT and cloud technology is a key factor driving GPS tracking device market revenue growth

GPS Tracking Device Market Size – USD 2.15 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.3%, Market Trends – Increasing sales of commercial vehicle” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global GPS or global positioning system tracking device market size reached USD 2.15 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. GPS tracking market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud technology, increasing commercial vehicle sales, growing usage of digital maps, and advancements and upgrades of software used in GPS tracking devices. GPS technology has become an integral component of modern life, and GPS tracking is the core of every car monitoring system. The system consists of a network of satellites circling the Earth and gadgets that can determine the position of an object or a person.

GPS technology has become an integral component of modern life, and GPS tracking is the core of every car monitoring system. The system consists of a network of satellites circling the Earth and gadgets that can determine the position of an object or a person.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

CalAmp, ORBCOMM, Sierra Wireless, ATrack Technology Inc., Geotab Inc., Concox, Trackimo, Meitrack Group, RUPTELA, and Geoforce, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The commercial vehicles segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Commercial GPS tracking is incredibly useful and is getting more popular among businesses that use vehicles. One can improve business operations by using a GPS tracker for commercial cars to always detect the precise position of drivers. Installing a GPS tracker that connects with mapping software enhances routing, dispatch, and safety while also lowering fuel costs and increasing the number of jobs that can be accomplished.

The on-board diagnostic segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. OBD Tracker is a GPS device that offers a number of features such as can read engine fault codes, engine RPM, and vehicle speed. It's easier to set up and operate, and it's more suited for vehicle monitoring. The scope of applicability is expanded. Once the gadget is placed, this tracker will begin its ongoing surveillance of the car.

The aerospace & defense accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. GPS is employed by aviators globally to improve flying safety and efficiency. With its accurate, continuous, and global capabilities, GPS offers a continuous satellite navigation service to fulfill the demands of a variety of aviation users. Space-based positioning and navigation provide three-dimensional positioning determination for all flight phases, such as takeoff, en-route, and landing, in addition to airport surface navigation. GPS continues to facilitate the growth of quicker and more efficient flying routes.

Emergen Research has segmented the global GPS tracking device market on the basis of technology type, deployment type, end-use, and region:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Commercial Vehicles

Cargo & Containers

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the GPS Tracking Device market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global GPS Tracking Device research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Researcher’s visibility engagement approach when evaluating data such as key driving forces, threats, challenges, opportunities empowers product owners to meet their strategic goals through accelerated returns. The intelligent market survey that blends in both new and old study techniques brings to light more information pertaining to various product types, applications, end-use and important industry definition. The research on the GPS Tracking Device market further validates other prime factors including investment feasibility, production capability, product pricing, production volume, demand and supply, import and export status to help business evangelists make the multi-dimensional marketing strategy more robust. Comprehensive data on the current and future business environment is showcased through self-explanatory infographics, charts, and tables and can be integrated with any business presentation.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global GPS Tracking Device market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for GPS Tracking Device in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of GPS Tracking Device in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of GPS Tracking Device?

Thank you for reading our report.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors