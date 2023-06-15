Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market has witnessed a growth of USD 2.30 Billion from 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for heavy duty vehicles and electrification in the public transport systems is driving the demand for the market.

Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market Size – USD 368.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.6%, Market Trends – High demand in cognitive analytical insights” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market is projected to reach USD 2.30 billion in 2027. The market is expected to be driven due to a higher proliferation of the proliferation of the global electric vehicle sales, technological advancements in EV charging infrastructure, battery management, & electric vehicle sustainability, and increasing push from the governments for the deployment of highway electric vehicles and fast public charging infrastructure and its wide availability.

The increasing focus by various automotive firms such as BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen Group, and ChargePoint, Inc., among others, on the installation of the advanced charging stations throughout various destinations, including movie theatres, shopping malls, stadiums, hotels, and airports, among others, is projected to fuel the demand for the overall market. Also, numerous public transport agencies collaborating with automotive companies for the setting up of charging stations that are capable of offering fast charging systems for electric buses are causing a huge market growth.

The market is projected to see a substantial growth owing to its huge implementation in various areas verticals especially in North American region. Extensive proliferation of the EV fast charging infrastructure especially in the United States and rising investment in the EV charging infrastructure, is anticipated to stimulate demand for the market.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System business sphere.

Top competitors of the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market profiled in the report include:

Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., EVBox, ABB, Blink Charging Co, ChargePoint, Inc., Elmec Inc, Hong Kong EV Power Limited, GARO, Proterra Inc., Schneider Electric, and Siemens, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market in the Asia Pacific region, in terms of value, contributed to the largest market share of plug-in hybrid PHEV in 2019 and is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 39.8% in the forecast period, attributed to increasing concern towards environmental pollution and government support to promote sustainable mobility.

Heavy duty vehicles are unable to use a similar fast charging infrastructure as the passenger cars. They require bigger battery packs, higher-power stations, and draw more energy and require faster charging systems to charge quickly. This way, the demand for the heavy duty vehicles are deliberately being boosted.

In March 2019, Tesla introduced V3 Supercharging, the next step towards the growth of Tesla’s Supercharger network.

In January 2019, Tesla planned on installing more superchargers for its electric vehicles across Europe. Major expansions happened in Southern and Eastern Europe.

Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2016-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

CAGR: 25.6%

Base Year: 2019

Number of Pages: 250

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market on the basis of Vehicle Type, Charger Type, Installation Type, Application, Battery Type, Vehicle Technology, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Light Duty Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Electric Bikes

Others

Charger Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

CCS

CHADEMO

Tesla Supercharger

TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Portable

Fixed

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd)

Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

Solid State Lithium-ion (SSB)

Vehicle Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Regional Analysis of the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

How will this Report Benefit you?

An Emergen Research report of 250 pages features 194 tables, 189 charts, and graphics. Our new study is ideal for anyone who wants to learn about the global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System market commercially and deeply, as well as to analyze the market segments in depth. With the help of our recent study, you can analyze the entire regional and global market for Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System. To increase market share, you must obtain financial analysis of the entire market and its segments. Our research suggests there are significant opportunities in this rapidly expanding market for energy storage technology. Look at how you might take advantage of these revenue-generating opportunities. Additionally, the research will help you develop growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and improve business productivity by enabling you to make better strategic decisions.

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System market.

