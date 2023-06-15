LBMC Recognized as 2023 Best in Business for Private Companies; Named Top Firm in Nation

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a leading accounting, advisory and business consulting firm in the nation, has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence by being named a 2023 Best in Business for Private Companies. This prestigious award celebrates companies that exhibit exceptional performance in service, growth, innovation and strategy, serving as trailblazers for others in the industry.

LBMC’s achievement follows a series of recent accolades that highlight the firm’s continuous growth and industry leadership. Accounting Today recognized LBMC as a Top 100 Firm for 2023, where the company ranked 35 nationwide and secured the no. 3 spot in the Southeast region. LBMC also received the distinguished honor of being named a Forbes America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms for 2023.

The firm's accolades extend beyond industry-specific recognition. LBMC was honored with the Inc. Best in Business award for its outstanding impact on giving back to the community. Additionally, the company received the distinction of being recognized as a National Certified Great Place to Work for the third year, reinforcing its dedication to fostering a supportive and empowering work environment. LBMC also secured the No. 2 spot on the Nashville Business Journal's 2023 Largest Accounting Firms in Nashville list, further solidifying its local prominence.

“We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, both nationally and within our local community,” said Jeff Drummonds, managing partner/CEO of LBMC. “These third-party endorsements validate the investments we make in the personal and professional growth of our team members and serve as a testament to the unparalleled service and expertise we consistently deliver to our valued clients. The LBMC leadership team extends our sincere gratitude to our team members for setting the gold standard in our industry and to our clients for continuing to place their trust in LBMC."

For more information on LBMC experts and services, visit www.lbmc.com or call 615.377.4600.

About LBMC

LBMC is a leading accounting, advisory, and business consulting firm serving more than 10,000 clients across the nation. With diverse capabilities and industry expertise, LBMC helps organizations navigate complex challenges and identify opportunities for growth. The firm's comprehensive range of services includes accounting and assurance, tax planning and consulting, transaction advisory, human resources, technology solutions, cyber risk, and wealth advisory services. Primary client groups include privately-owned middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and private equity space. LBMC has more than 800 team members, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit our website.

