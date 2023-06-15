Inflatable Pools Market Share to Rise at 11.1% CAGR to Reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

High Costs of Building & Maintaining Personal Permanent Pools Predicted to Generate Substantial Demand for Inflatable Pools

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inflatable pool market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 7.5 billion by the end of 2033. Global demand for inflatable pools is predicted to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2033. With the increasing demand for different types of recreational equipment, inflatable pools are projected to experience steady demand growth over the next 10 years.



Worldwide demand for inflatable products is increasing as they are easy to use and convenient to carry. In addition, these types of pools are affordable compared to permanent pools. Several people are taking interest in different types of recreational activities. Inflatable pools are used in various types of recreational activities, including swimming, which is anticipated to contribute to their sales over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The valuation of the global inflatable pool market is US$ 2.6 billion in 2023.

Demand for inflatable pools is estimated to rise at an impressive CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of inflatable pools are forecasted to reach a market valuation of US$ 7.5 billion by the end of 2033.

North America held 28.1% share of the global market revenue in 2022.

“Growing use of portable swimming pools as an invaluable tool by people to learn swimming and maintain physical & mental health is anticipated to contribute to generating lucrative opportunities in the target market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

The rising trend of outdoor activities is also predicted to stimulate demand for inflatable pools around the world. People from North America are looking for different types of backyard pools, which is leading to the increasing adoption of inflatable pools in the region. At present, inflatable pools are gaining popularity because of rapid urbanization and the growing issues of space constraints. Due to their convenient usage and utilization of limited space, inflatable pools are becoming popular globally.

Demand for portable pools is expected to grow at a substantial pace over the coming decade due to development in emerging economies, rising customers’ inclination toward western culture, and changing lifestyles. People are becoming more conscious about their health and are ready to invest at a significant rate in various healthcare and lifestyle products.

The global industry has a potential audience, including inflatable pool manufacturers, suppliers, potential investors, production process industries, distributors and traders of inflatable pools, and others. These intended audiences are predicted to contribute to growth opportunities in the target market.

The advent of e-Commerce websites is anticipated to serve as one of the noteworthy factors to contribute to global market revenue over the coming decade. The increasing per capita income of people has resulted in the rising purchasing power of consumers. They are investing at a significant rate in different lifestyle products and other physical fitness activities, which is further predicted to generate demand for inflatable pools.

Rising number of counterfeit products around the world is anticipated to adversely impact growth opportunities in the target market. Portable swimming pools are sometimes used at outdoor locations, but they are prone to leaks and punctures. They can get easily punctured. Certain government regulations are also imposed against the use of inflatable pools, which are predicted to restrain growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Some prominent suppliers of inflatable pools are investing a handsome amount to strengthen their supply chain management system and on multiple promotional activities. Efficient supply channels ensure the safe and quick delivery of inflatable pools to their respective buyers. Numerous regulatory bodies are implementing regulations to minimize environmental impacts, which are the result of hectic production procedures.

Industry players are collaborating to open up new opportunities for suppliers of inflatable pools across the globe.

For instance:

In September 2022, KinderSports and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) entered into a collaboration to protect waterbodies from hazardous pollution. The GHMC-installed prefabricated portable pools in Hyderabad were used in Ganesha visharjan. For the first time in Indian history, the idols of Ganesha made of clay and plaster of Paris (PoP) were immersed in inflatable pools.



Key Market Players

Blue Wave Products

Decathlon

JILONG

Intex Recreation Corp

Mojena Ground Pools

Mizukami Kinzoki Co. Ltd.

Aierinflatable Yiwu Tuozhan

Homech



Segmentation of Inflatable Pool Industry Research

By Shape: Oval Square Rectangular Round

By End Use : Residential Commercial

By Distribution Channel : Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Retailers Departmental Stores Independent Outdoor Activity Stores Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the inflatable pool market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on shape (oval shaped, round shaped, square shaped, rectangular shaped), distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retailers, departmental stores, independent outdoor stores, others), and end use (residential, commercial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Inflatable Pool Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Inflatable Pool sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Inflatable Pool demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Inflatable Pool Market during the forecast period?



