Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,524 in the last 365 days.

NEXGEL to Participate in Maxim Group’s Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 20th

/EIN News/ -- LANGHORNE, Pa., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with Naz Rahman, CFA, Vice President, Senior Equity Research Analyst, at the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference being held on June 20th - 22nd.

Maxim Group Fireside Chat Details

Date: June 20, 2023

Presentation Time: 3:30 P.M. ET

Registration: HERE

The conference is being hosted by M-Vest, a division of Maxim. If you would like to schedule a meeting with NEXGEL, please contact your Maxim representative or send an email to NEXGEL@kcsa.com.

About NEXGEL, INC.
NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
valter@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:
Kelly Knobeck
Director of Consumer Products
info@nexgel.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

NEXGEL to Participate in Maxim Group’s Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 20th

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more