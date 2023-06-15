Wiz Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Cloud Security for Customers

Collaboration growth and success fueled by businesses seeking to minimize risk and maintain velocity

In the latest example of the collaboration between Wiz and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Wiz today announced that the two companies have entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA). The SCA is designed to further accelerate cloud security for customers. In reflection of the growing demand for this solution, Wiz has surpassed $100 million in AWS Marketplace and won the 2022 AWS Marketplace Startup Partner of The Year Award.



Wiz empowers customers with a unique blend of visibility and protection, infusing insight with context so that security teams can understand risk across the full lifecycle – from development artifact to cloud configuration to runtime environment. According to the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP ), CNAPP offerings such as Wiz signal a cloud security revolution and an end to siloed approaches.

The SCA between Wiz and AWS gives shared customers an easy way to tap into the transformative power of CNAPP through Wiz solutions on AWS. Wiz has already driven massive gains across leading businesses:

Global energy transformation leader Shell uses Wiz extensively in their subsurface business . Wiz allows them to scale and move quickly as they grow in the area of renewable energy and strive for net zero emissions. “Wiz gave us insight and visibility into our cloud space, which allowed us to provide solutions to enable the business,” said Senior Vulnerability Analyst Jennifer Chavarria Reindl, Royal Dutch Shell. Shell's ability to detect urgent and novel security vulnerabilities increased from 3-14 days to near real time.

These are just two examples out of hundreds. Leading businesses trust Wiz to secure their cloud environments, including BMW, Priceline, and Salesforce. To deepen its value proposition and optimize customer return on investment, Wiz is also exploring AI capabilities built on AWS, including the ability to submit queries about cloud environments in free text (leveraging Amazon Neptune).

Wiz is available in AWS Marketplace, acting as a force multiplier for the value proposition by providing companies by offering accelerated implementation, streamlined procurement, and consolidated billing. Customers have embraced this opportunity: Wiz sales through AWS Marketplace quickly exceeded $100 million within a matter of months, and the company was named AWS Marketplace Startup Partner of the Year in 2022.

“Today is another step forward in our collaboration with Wiz,” said Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships, AWS. “Wiz offers solutions to customers that provide immediate impact to securing their cloud businesses on day one. We are excited to see how Wiz’s transformative CNAPP solution continues to evolve with AI, empowering the world’s top innovators and disruptors to embrace a new cloud security operating model, and maintain velocity at scale.”

“Wiz is helping to accelerate cloud security for customers, making it easier for them to run their cloud environments on AWS,” said Colin Jones, Chief Revenue Officer, Wiz. “Together with AWS we are paving the way for hundreds of thousands of businesses to harness the power of the cloud and push the boundaries of innovation while maintaining strong security. We are thrilled they have entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with us.”

Wiz was founded by CEO Assaf Rappaport, CTO Ami Luttwak, VP Product Yinon Costica, and VP R&D Roy Reznik. Wiz scans every layer of the cloud to provide complete visibility, and its Security Graph adds context to surface the risks that matter most and eliminate noise. Customers can then quickly identify, prioritize, and remove risks across their cloud. This revolutionary graph-based approach to cloud security eliminates contextless alerts to provide a simple, straightforward, and actionable solution.

