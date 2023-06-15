Gilbarco Veeder-Root Retail Solutions announces payment solutions deployment with Shell for nearly 13,000 locations

/EIN News/ -- Greensboro, NC, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root, the global leader in self-service payment technology for Retail Fueling convenience stores, has been selected by Shell to deploy their Invenco iNFX payment solution across the Shell US Network of nearly 13,000 locations by the end of 2024.

The Invenco iNFX payment solution and corresponding cloud management platform will seamlessly replace Shell’s legacy payment platform with a flexible, hardware agnostic micro-services based solution to allow Shell’s branded retailers to provide a better customer experience through faster transactions, greater uptime and launch new capabilities & features. iNFX is a cloud managed, fit-for-purpose IoT based Microservices Platform, including the Electronic Payment Server (EPS) for Shell.

Shell will benefit from access through Invenco's iNFX Platform which includes:

Digital agility: Decoupling EPS from a monolithic site architecture allows Shell the flexibility to add new capabilities and features quickly; expedites digital transformation without disrupting site operations; and harmonizes core payment systems based on global standards.

Decoupling EPS from a monolithic site architecture allows Shell the flexibility to add new capabilities and features quickly; expedites digital transformation without disrupting site operations; and harmonizes core payment systems based on global standards. Faster transactions: iNFX removes inherent latency associated with legacy site architectures, leveraging quick chip. In the world of EMV, this is vital for a great customer experience and efficient management of high-volume sites.

iNFX removes inherent latency associated with legacy site architectures, leveraging quick chip. In the world of EMV, this is vital for a great customer experience and efficient management of high-volume sites. Rapid deployment: Standards-based APIs and plugins are used extensively to enable efficient integration with minimal customization. The iNFX SDK supports third party development of plugins to further reduce the integration effort.

Commenting on the relationship, Karthik Ganapathi, president of Gilbarco Veeder-Root Retail Solutions, which includes Invenco, said, “Shell was looking for a seamless way to transition their retailer locations to a new payment system that would facilitate faster transactions, quicker time-to-market with new features, and a simplified management platform through cloud services, and we are delivering a scalable, flexible and extensible payment solution to accelerate growth in their site network."

“Shell has an objective on delivering outstanding consumer value propositions with a focus on payments and compliance," said Walt Gothard, North American Business Technology Manager at Shell. "Gilbarco Veeder-Root Retail Solutions team stepped up to the challenge to upgrade the retailer network EPS system by leveraging Invenco’s INFX platform to roll out the solution to the nearly 13,000 sites.”

This relationship between Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Shell promises to change the retail customer engagement landscape and unlock new opportunities to drive productivity and loyalty for Shell branded retailers. This collaboration will empower innovation and pave the way for new capabilities while delivering unmatched value to their network.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root: Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

