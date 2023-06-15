Submit Release
Candlelight Vigil Honours Innocent Victims of Impaired Driving

/EIN News/ -- MONCTON, New Brunswick, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The families of innocent victims killed in impaired driving crashes will come together on Saturday for a special Ceremony of Hope and Dedication at MADD Canada’s New Brunswick Memorial Monument for Victims.

The beautiful granite Monument, located at Fairhaven Memorial Gardens in Moncton, is etched with the names of 58 people who died as a result of someone’s choice to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Media are invited to attend the New Brunswick Memorial Monument Ceremony:
Date:  Saturday, June 17, 2023
Time: 1 p.m.
Location:  Fairhaven Memorial Gardens, 1177 Salisbury Rd., Moncton, New Brunswick
Guest Speakers: Bryan Butler, Councillor for Ward 3, Moncton
  MADD Canada Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager Meg Wetmore
   

“With our New Brunswick Memorial Monument and Ceremony of Hope and Dedication, we honour the innocent lives lost as a result of impaired driving, and acknowledge the ongoing grief and pain suffered by their loved ones,” said Meg Wetmore, MADD Canada’s Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager. “We also illustrate the very real consequences and impact of impaired driving to the general public and urge them to make the commitment to always drive sober, so that other individuals and families never have to suffer this terrible and senseless tragedy.”

MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec and is unveiling a new monument in Ontario in September. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.


For more information:
Meghann Wetmore, MADD Canada Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager at 1-866-381-8310 or mwetmore@madd.ca
Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager at 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca

