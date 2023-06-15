Bluesky Expands Commercial Team with Appointment of Bassett and Hoskins

Leicestershire, UK, 15 June 2023 – Aerial survey and geographic data company Bluesky International has expanded its commercial team with the appointment of Kate Bassett and Andy Hoskins. Taking on the role of Head of 3D Hoskins will be responsible for the development of new products and the exploration of new markets to drive international expansion through strategic partnerships. As newly appointment Sales Account Manager, Bassett is taking the lead with Bluesky’s newly launched data-as-a-service offering GeoStream. Bassett and Hoskins are both based out of Bluesky’s UK headquarters located in Ashby-de-la-Zouch in Leicestershire.

“As we approach our twentieth birthday the business continues to evolve and innovate,” commented Ralph Coleman, Chief Commercial Officer at Bluesky International. “Andy and Kate bring with them creativity, ingenuity and experience coupled with an enthusiasm for geographic data and the potential it offers for government and society to respond to challenges such as climate change, extreme weather and the changing face of our towns and cities. These appointments will strengthen our already first-class commercial team and help us build on our world-class reputation for innovation and service.”

Andy Hoskins brings more than 20 years of 3D mapping experience to his new role at Bluesky. Having gained a degree in Architectural Technology from London South Bank University he started his career as an Architectural Technician working on detailed plans for new and re-development projects before realising a passion for 3D mapping and modelling. Having founded several companies in the field and acted as an adviser to others Hoskins cites his career highlights to date as the successful delivery of over 500 3D city mapping projects, the creation of 3D content to support news coverage in the UK and US and supply of digital twins to Ford Motor Company.

Kate Bassett joins Bluesky from location intelligence company Groundsure where she honed her business development and commercial skills. Having joined the company as Business Development Executive she was quickly promoted to the role of Manager where she excelled; exceeding targets, in some cases by over 300 per cent, smashing personal KPI goals and winning performance related incentives.

Bluesky provides a wide range of geospatial data products and services to private sector customers as well as to all public sector organisations and local authorities in the UK via its APGB contract with the Geospatial Commission.

Since its inception in 2003, Bluesky has invested in the most technologically advanced aerial mapping equipment, in flying and updating national aerial photography and height datasets as well as creating and maintaining unique databases such as the National Tree Map. With headquarters in Leicestershire Bluesky currently operates its flying operation from the XLR Jet Centre at Birmingham Airport and also has a base at the internationally pioneering Space Park Leicester.

CONTACTS:

Debbie Hughes, Head of Marketing & Communications, Tel: +44 (0) 1530 518518, debbie.hughes@bluesky-world.com

Robert Peel – Editorial Contact, Tel: +44 (0) 1666 823306, robert@spatiallyaware.co.uk

https://www.bluesky-world.com/

About Bluesky

Bluesky International is the leading aerial survey and geographic data company in the UK producing and maintaining seamless digital aerial photography and height data on a national scale in both Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland. Bluesky also undertakes bespoke surveys, including LiDAR, for a range of public and private sector clients.

Bluesky International operates a range of aircraft and sensors including three Ultracam Eagle Mark 3s and two CityMappers which allow the simultaneous collection of vertical and oblique imagery, as well as LiDAR data, and a Galaxy LiDAR which is mounted with a thermal sensor and survey grade camera. These systems put Bluesky International in the enviable position of being able to provide customers with unique and cost-effective geospatial solutions.





As well as being an established and respected aerial survey company Bluesky International is also highly innovative and continually strives to develop new products and services by embracing new technology and methods. This has resulted in the development of some unique products such as the National Tree Map (NTM).





These datasets underpin long term contracts with local and central governments and many major blue-chip companies from a range of market sectors including financial services, utilities, telecoms, web portals, construction and environment. Bluesky International has offices in the UK, US, Republic of Ireland and a dedicated production centre in India.





https://www.bluesky-world.com/







