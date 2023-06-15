Submit Release
PLXYER Announces Listing of $PLXY Token on BitMart Exchange

/EIN News/ -- BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLXYER, the cutting-edge blockchain gaming platform, is thrilled to list its native token, $PLXY, on BitMart exchange, a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionise the gaming industry. With in-house titles, turnkey game creation tools, a purpose-built social network, and a strong focus on gamer-first economies, PLXYER is building the leading distribution platform for play and earn games, empowering players and creators alike.


The listing of $PLXY on BitMart, a leading global digital asset exchange, marks a significant leap forward for PLXYER. With BitMart's massive user base of millions of individuals and substantial daily trading volume, PLXYER gains access to a broader audience and an array of new opportunities. This partnership solidifies PLXYER''s position in the blockchain gaming sector, enhances its visibility, and paves the way for wider adoption of the $PLXY token.

The $PLXY token serves as the governance token within the PLXYER ecosystem, playing a vital role in decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) governance. Token holders have the power to participate in voting processes and propose improvements to enhance the ecosystem. Additionally, the $PLXY token can be used in the marketplace for buying and selling in-game items, providing users with a seamless and secure transaction experience. With its multifaceted utility, the $PLXY token empowers community members to actively shape the future of PLXYER and engage in a vibrant and decentralised gaming ecosystem.

The deposit feature for $PLXY on BitMart will be available starting from 06/15/2023 at 2:00 PM (UTC), allowing users to securely transfer their $PLXY tokens to the exchange. The trade feature will follow on 06/16/2023 at 2:00 PM (UTC), enabling users to engage in trading activities with the $PLXY token. Finally, the withdrawal feature will be available from 06/17/2023 at 2:00 PM (UTC), providing users with the option to securely transfer their $PLXY tokens back to their wallets.

"We are extremely excited about the listing of $PLXY on BitMart exchange," said Chamamon Soboon, CEO at PLXYER. "This strategic move not only expands our reach to a global audience but also solidifies our commitment to revolutionising the gaming industry. We are confident that this listing will unlock new opportunities for PLXYER and fuel the adoption of $PLXY, benefiting both our valued users and the broader gaming community."

PLXYER invites gaming enthusiasts, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts to join the $PLXY community and experience the innovative possibilities it presents within the gaming ecosystem. The listing of $PLXY on BitMart is set to mark the beginning of a new era for PLXYER as it continues to drive forward with its vision of transforming the way we play games.

About PLXYER

PLXYER is a groundbreaking blockchain gaming platform that empowers users to earn rewards for their gaming activities. Through the integration of the $PLXY token, PLXYER revolutionises the gaming experience by offering players the opportunity to accumulate rewards through gameplay, quests, and tournaments. These rewards can be utilised to purchase in-game items, participate in tournaments, and for additional perks.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/plxyerglobal

Discord: https://discord.gg/JF5KX4HBXe

Telegram: https://t.me/plxyerglobal

Telegram Announcement: https://t.me/plxyerglobalnews

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Plxyergame/featured

Media Contact

Brand: PLXYER

Contact: Chamamon Soboon

Email: info@plxyer.com

Website: https://plxyer.com/

SOURCE: PLXYER


