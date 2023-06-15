Embracing Digital Currency: Global Crypto Wallets Market Size Is Growing at 24.23% of CAGR, Reaching USD 46.72 Billion by 2030

[166 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Crypto Wallets Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 8.24 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 46.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 24.23% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ELLIPAL Limited, CoolBitX Technology Ltd., BitLox, ShapeShift, Sugi (zSofitto NV), OPOLO SARL, Satoshi Labs SRO, Ledger SAS, Shift Crypto AG, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Crypto Wallets Market By Channel (Online And Offline), By Type (Cold Wallet And Hot Wallet), By End-User (Individual And Commercial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Crypto Wallets Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8.24 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 46.72 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24.23% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Crypto Wallets? How big is the Crypto Wallets Industry?

A cryptocurrency wallet is a software or an app that stores a user's private key securely and so enables the use of digital currencies.

Report Overview:

The global crypto wallets market size was worth around USD 8.24 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 46.72 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 24.23% between 2022 and 2030.

A crypto wallet is a software or a program that allows cryptocurrency transactions with its security depending on the stored private key. It can either be in the form of a physical device or a computer program that is used for sending or receiving cryptos or undertakings. It mainly consists of a public key and a private key. A public key has its origin or is derived from the private key and serves the purpose of the address to which cryptos are sent.

The most critical part of a crypto wallet is the private key since the security of the entire system is dependent on it. It is equivalent to the key of any safety deposit box which should always be in the care of the user. All people who have the access to the private key can ultimately completely control the cryptos and the subsequent transactions. But contrary to the safety deposit box, if a user holds the private key and makes transactions using a wallet not hosted by a third party or an exchange, becomes solely responsible for all of their cryptos.

The functioning of crypto wallets depends on the blockchain which is a public ledger of all the crypto transactions, the amount of cryptos present at a certain address, and the details of who holds the key to the given balance. Since cryptos are not literally stored in the wallet but exist on the blockchain, crypto wallets allow users to interact with the respective balance on that blockchain. Every crypto wallet service provider has its own set of specifications that they offer, however, there are standard parameters that every crypto wallet should have like provisions for receiving or sending funds.

The global crypto wallets market cap witnessed a slight rise due to Covid-19. This rise was attributed to the large number of people who invested in cryptos during the peak of the pandemic. Since people had more time in hand there was a general trend of higher searches on websites for information related to cryptocurrencies and their viability. Encouraged by the steps undertaken by crypto firms in generating awareness the global market witnessed high traffic directed toward cryptos.

Global Crypto Wallets Market: Growth Factors

The global crypto wallets market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand for better and enhanced security systems. Since more people at the individual and at commercial level are now investing in cryptocurrencies and many transactions occur using this technology, the service providers are under extreme pressure of delivering consumer demand in order to stay ahead in the competitive global market scenario. The demands are not just focused on better customer experience for upgraded security systems to keep the cryptos safe along with provisions that make sure that there are no losses owing to cyber-attacks.

Recently crypto service providers are witnessing a rise in the number of digital attacks and many companies have reported being hacked by external sources. For instance, In January 2022, Crypto.com admitted that the crypto exchange had lost over USD 35 million in a cyber-attack consisting of 443.93 bitcoin and 4,836.26 Ethereum. Owing to such unwanted digital activities, if the global market leaders aim to increase their hold and have a larger consumer database, they will have to upgrade security systems which will aid global market growth during the projection period.

The concerns related to wallet access permission may restrict the global market growth whereas the initiatives undertaken by service providers are expected to create growth opportunities. The vulnerabilities associated with crypto wallets may challenge global market growth.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2022 USD 8.24 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 46.72 billion CAGR Growth Rate 24.23% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players ELLIPAL Limited, CoolBitX Technology Ltd., BitLox, ShapeShift, Sugi (zSofitto NV), OPOLO SARL, Satoshi Labs SRO, Ledger SAS, and Shift Crypto AG Key Segment By Product Type, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Crypto Wallets Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global crypto wallets market is segmented by type, channel, end-user, and region

Based on type, the global market is divided into cold wallet and hot wallet. A cold wallet is not connected to the internet and is sometimes referred to as a hardware wallet. These systems allow for keeping cryptos safe in an offline environment making them safe from online attacks. The more advanced cold wallets are safe from physical damage as well. The cold wallet market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% by 2028 which is a higher growth rate than the rate at which crypto exchange is expected to grow.

Based on channels, the global market segments are online and offline. The global market is dominated by the offline channel since it is widely preferred amongst users given the security perspective. Many platforms offer these services to keep their cryptos safe from cyber-attacks. For instance, as per Chainanalysis, hackers managed to steal around USD 3.2 billion of cryptocurrency in multiple cyber-attacks.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are individual and commercial. The global market share was dominated by individual segments in 2021 and is projected to garner more revenues in the coming year as well. The most popular form of crypto wallet is Coinbase Wallet. As per the company's official report, more than 103 million verified users are using the Coinbase exchange brand to deal in cryptos.

The global Crypto Wallets market is segmented as follows:

By Channel

Online

Offline

By Type

Cold Wallet

Hot Wallet

By End-User

Individual

Commercial

Browse the full “Global Crypto Wallets Market By Channel (Online and Offline), By Type (Cold Wallet and Hot Wallet), By End-User (Individual and Commercial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/crypto-wallets-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Crypto Wallets market include -

ELLIPAL Limited

CoolBitX Technology Ltd.

BitLox

ShapeShift

Sugi (zSofitto NV)

OPOLO SARL

Satoshi Labs SRO

Ledger SAS

Shift Crypto AG

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Crypto Wallets market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 24.23% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Crypto Wallets market size was valued at around US$ 8.24 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 46.72 billion by 2030.

Based on end-user segmentation, the individual was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on type segmentation, the cold wallet was the leading revenue-generating type in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Crypto Wallets industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Crypto Wallets Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Crypto Wallets Industry?

What segments does the Crypto Wallets Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Crypto Wallets Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global crypto wallets market is projected to generate the highest revenue in North America owing to the greater awareness rate and the presence of key players in the USA. Bitcoin, a world leader and one of the first companies responsible for revolutionizing the cryptocurrency market is located in the US. The factors weigh in as important factors for regional market growth. In fact, many merchants encourage transactions in cryptos which results in more people adopting crypto for trade resulting in higher downloads for crypto wallets.

Asia-Pacific is also projected to grow at a high CAGR owing to increasing trends amongst the general popular attracting them to cryptos and their aspects. Countries like India, Japan, and others are expected to contribute to the revenue in the region. For instance, currently, Japan’s crypto market is valued at over 1 trillion yeh which is around USD 900 billion. In June 2022, the Japanese government passed a new bill to regulate stablecoins in order to protect investors.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2022, Binance announced that Binance Connect, a leading provider of global payment infrastructure, has partnered with Trust Wallet, which is one of the largest self-custodial, multi-chain crypto wallets. The partnership aims to help the growth of the Web3 economy while also offering an easy and secure way for new users to build their crypto portfolios across different blockchains.

In August 2022, Houston Texans, a Nation Football League (NFL) team became the first organization to transact using crypto wallets. The transaction involved selling single-game suites in exchange for cryptos. The move was a part of a previous collaboration of the team with BitWallet, a Texas-based crypto firm, which is the official provider of crypto wallets for the team.

