Company Distilling Continues Distribution Expansion, Award-Winning Bourbon & Gin Now Available in Colorado

Townsend, Tennessee, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood and Ghost Rail Tennessee Dry Gin are now available in Colorado. This marks the next step in Company Distilling's growth plan, which includes expanding into new markets nationwide. Currently, whiskey fans can find Company Distilling premium bourbon on shelves across Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and online through Seelbach's. Ghost Rail Gin is available in Tennessee, Georgia, and online through Seelbach's.

"Colorado is a market we've had our eyes on for some time. We share a connection with residents and visitors to Colorado who enjoy the great outdoors and embrace a quality of life," said Jeff Arnett, Founder & Master Distiller for Company Distilling. "We can't wait to share our spirits with those that share our love for gathering around."

Company Distilling's Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood is complex and smooth, column and pot distilled; the wheated bourbon opens with sweet notes of caramel and cinnamon toast paired with green apple and finishes with a silky blend of oak and maple.

750ml | Proof: 90 | ABV: 45%

With Ghost Rail Tennessee Dry Gin Company Distilling takes a simpler approach. Using just six botanicals, they distill their award-winning gin on a small, open-fired, Alembic pot still. With all flavors and aromas in perfect balance, Ghost Rail transports you on a journey all your own.

750ml | Proof: 88 | ABV: 44%

"The demand for our award-winning bourbon and gin is growing," said Nathan Osborne, Founder & Director of Sales for Company Distilling. "Expanding to Colorado is a natural next step in bringing our spirits across the country."

Company Distilling Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood can be found in liquor stores, restaurants, and bars across Colorado. Bourbon Locator | Gin Locator

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.

Kris Tatum and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you're experiencing something new. But one sip and you'll know it's not their first go around.

