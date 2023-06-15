Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Trends, Drivers, and Future Growth Opportunities Worth USD 866.1 Million in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increased investments in research and development of advanced cancer therapies.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and rising awareness regarding need for early diagnosis are some key factors driving growth of the global oncolytic virus therapy market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, C, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report on the Global "Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market " is segmented by Regions, Country, Company and other Segments. The global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market is dominated by key Players, such as [𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐨𝐤𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐀𝐁, 𝐏𝐬𝐢𝐎𝐱𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐆 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐑𝐘𝐗 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆, 𝐕𝐂𝐍𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐃𝐍𝐀𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐱, 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐱, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐉𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜 ] These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Stake holders and other participants in the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market will be able to gain the upper hand by using the report as a powerful resource for their business needs.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the oncolytic virus therapy market in several ways. Clinical trials for potential therapies have been disrupted, leading to delays in research and development. Access to treatments has been affected due to healthcare system strains and prioritization of COVID-19 care. Manufacturing challenges and supply chain disruptions have created potential shortages of oncolytic virus therapies. Research focus has shifted towards COVID-19, temporarily impacting advancements in the field. However, the adoption of telemedicine and remote care practices has helped mitigate some disruptions in patient consultations and monitoring. Overall, the pandemic has presented challenges for the oncolytic virus therapy market, but the industry continues to adapt and work towards addressing these obstacles.

𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: 𝟐𝟓𝟎

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

The global oncolytic virus therapy market size is expected to reach USD 866.1 Million at a steady CAGR of 23.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of oncolytic virus therapy market can be attributed to rising cancer incidence globally. Cancer is a major cause of deaths in countries across the globe and it is estimated that in 2020, over 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, with over 0.6 Million deaths occurring due to the disease. Also, around 70% of cancer mortality occurs in low and middle-income countries. Oncolytic virus therapy (a type of immunotherapy) uses engineered viruses to destroy cancer cells without affecting healthy cells in the human body. Once a cancer cell is destroyed, it releases cancer antigens that trigger immune responses to destroy other tumor cells in the body.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫: The rising incidence of cancer globally is a significant driving factor for the oncolytic virus therapy market. As the number of cancer cases continues to grow, there is a greater need for effective and innovative treatment options, driving the demand for oncolytic virus therapies.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: Ongoing advancements in biotechnology and virology have paved the way for the development of oncolytic viruses with improved tumor selectivity, enhanced replication, and increased efficacy. These advancements have expanded the potential applications of oncolytic virus therapy, driving market growth.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐬: Oncolytic virus therapy offers a targeted and personalized approach to cancer treatment. It can be tailored to specific tumor types and patient characteristics, resulting in better treatment outcomes and reduced side effects. The increasing demand for such targeted and personalized therapies is driving the growth of the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cancer Vaccines

Immunomodulators

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Melanoma

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Key players in the Oncolytic Virus Therapy include 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐨𝐤𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐀𝐁, 𝐏𝐬𝐢𝐎𝐱𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐆 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐑𝐘𝐗 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆, 𝐕𝐂𝐍𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐃𝐍𝐀𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐱, 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐱, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐉𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

