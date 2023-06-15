Green Chelates Market Size is Predicted to Attain US$ 526.1 Million at a 4.6% CAGR by 2033, States Fact.MR

In North America, green chelates market is growing at a 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 130.0 Million by the end of 2033.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, based on growing applications in various end-use industries, global green chelates market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 322.0 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2033.



Green chelates are consumed in construction materials to enhance their strength, durability, and longevity. Incorporating green chelates into construction processes helps industry in reducing its environmental footprint, improve resource efficiency, comply with regulations, meet green building certification requirements, and enhance overall sustainability performance. The demand for green chelates in the construction industry is driven by a growing awareness of environmental responsibility and the benefits of sustainable construction practices

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8621

Green chelates are not just a solution to environmental concerns, but a driver of change towards a more sustainable and responsible future in cleaning solutions. Promotion of green chelates can reduce carbon emissions up to 90% while increasing plant growth and reducing the build-up of toxic chemicals in the soil compared to traditional chelates.

These factors collectively drive the demand for green chelates in the forthcoming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global green chelates market is projected to grow at 4.6% CAGR and reach US$ 526.1 million by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 Market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 204.1 Mn during the forecast period

East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 29.8% in 2023

in 2023 Predominating market players include Actylis, BASF SE, Evonik Personal Care, Innospec, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, Nouryon, and Peptech Biosciences Ltd.

Demand for Sodium Gluconate under type segment is estimated to grow from 33,047.8 tons in 2023 to 52765.4 tons in 2033 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

“Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products, industrial applications, and ongoing innovation are driving demand for green chelates” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are prioritizing the use of renewable and biodegradable raw materials for the production of green chelates. They are sourcing ingredients from sustainable and eco-friendly sources, such as plant extracts, bio-based polymers, and natural compounds. By positioning themselves as leaders in the green chelates market, manufacturers aim to differentiate their offerings and attract environmentally conscious customers

Key Companies Profiled

Actylis

BASF SE

Evonik Personal Care

Innospec

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD

Nouryon

Peptech Biosciences Ltd



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8621

Market Growth Stratagems

The company strategy is to focus on producing chelates that are specifically designed for a particular industry or application. For example, a manufacturer produces green chelates that are optimized for use in agriculture or cleaning products, allowing them to tailor their offerings to the unique needs of those industries.

Manufacturers in the green chelates market typically target businesses in industries such as agriculture, cleaning products, detergents, personal care, and construction.

Segmentation of Green Chelates Industry Research

By Type: Sodium Gluconate Ethylenediamine-N, N’-disuccinic acid (EDDS) L-glutamic acid N, N-diacetic acid (GLDA) Methyl glycindiacetic acid (MGDA) Others (Sodium Iminodisuccinate, etc.)

By Application: Disinfectant Cosmetics/ Personal care products Pharmaceutical Products Cleaning Solutions Household Cleaners Dishwasher Solutions Industrial Cleaning Solutions Laundry Detergents Pulp and Paper Agrochemicals Food Processing Water Treatment

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8621

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the green chelates market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (sodium gluconate, ethylenediamine-n, n’-disuccinic acid (EDDS), l-glutamic acid n, n-diacetic acid (GLDA), methyl glycindiacetic acid (MGDA), and others (sodium iminodisuccinate, etc.), application (disinfectant formulations, cosmetics/ personal care products formulation, pharmaceutical products formulations, cleaning solutions formulation, (household cleaners production, dishwasher solutions production, and industrial cleaning solutions production), laundry detergents formulation, pulp and paper production, agrochemicals production, food processing, and water treatment), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Green Chelates Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Green Chelates sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Green Chelates demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Green Chelates Market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Chelate Fertilizers Market Size : Chelate fertilizers tend to have a greater impact than regular micronutrients for improving crop yield. Hence, the global chelate fertilizers market size is estimated to rise with a lower double-digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029. Initiatives of the key players towards expanding their production capacities of chelate fertilizers are identified as a recent trend in the chelate fertilizers market.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Share : Due to growing awareness about health, safety and hygiene, the industrial cleaning chemicals market is expected to grow at a positive growth rate during the forecast period. Robust industrial growth being witnessed in developing regions will be one of the key driving factors responsible for the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market during the forecast period.

Methyl Formate Market Growth : Increasing demand from the electronics industry, coupled with increasing demand in applications, such as those in agrochemicals among other sectors, are expected to drive the methyl formate market growth. North America is expected to be the largest share in the methyl formate market.

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue : The global boiler water treatment chemicals market revenue is valued at US$ 4.2 Billion in 2021. With 10.6% CAGR, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Scale Inhibitors are expected to be the highest revenue-generating type, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 7.9 Billion during 2022 – 2032.

Water Treatment Membrane Demand : The water treatment membrane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The significant need for technological advancements in industries is driving the water treatment membrane market demand during the forecast period.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.