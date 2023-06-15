Xiao-I Launches U.S. Subsidiary as Part of Going Global Strategy

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xiao-I Corporation (Nasdaq: AIXI) (“Xiao-I” or the “Company”), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence (“AI”) enterprise in China, today announced the Company launched a U.S. subsidiary, Xiao-I Plus Inc., marking another significant milestone for its global expansion strategy.



On June 10th, Xiao-I held a ceremony at the University of Maryland to celebrate the establishment of its Xiao-I Plus subsidiary. The U.S. subsidiary representative Ms. Jie Cheng, Chief Advisor Mr. Zhongren Yu, and Xiao-I’s collaborating scientists were among those present. The establishment of the subsidiary is in line with one of the Company’s four core strategies – expanding its global footprint. Bolstered by strong operations in China, Xiao-I focuses on cognitive intelligence with consistent innovations to explore high-potential industries and international markets in support of serving global customers and pursuing higher revenue levels.

With this subsidiary, Xiao-I will continue to strengthen its research and development of core cognitive AI technologies and expand the international market to accelerate the industry’s development. Currently, Xiao-I offers global users with multi-language versions of AI products and solutions, including English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese as well as others. These products also have quick customization capabilities for multi-language projects. In face of the North American market, Xiao-I aims to expand and integrate with mature products such as chatbot and robotic process automation based on its large language model. This strategy includes initiatives to combine cognitive intelligence technology with real-life scenarios, data, and user needs to produce commercialized and customizable product lines that are deliverable internationally.

Mr. Hui Yuan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xiao-I, stated, “The launch of the U.S. subsidiary is a strong step forward for us going global. It is also an important step for the launch of our services to North American customers, and the internationalization of our products. As a leading cognitive AI enterprise, Xiao-I will leverage our cutting-edge AI technologies to empower more industries and people within a broader market space with more flexible cooperation models as well as the wider range of open data and application scenarios brought by the era of large language models.”

