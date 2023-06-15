CuraScientific Inks Distribution Agreement With My Green Network for Orange County

/EIN News/ -- PALM SPRINGS, CA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CuraScientific Corp. (OTC PINK: CSTF) (“CuraScientific” or the “Company”), announces that the company has recently entered into an agreement with My Green Network (KGJMK OpCo, Inc.) in Santa Ana, California to showcase and sell their brand products.

The agreement, dated May 22, 2023, with My Green Network allows Chad Enterprises to showcase and distribute brand name products and deliver them to existing routes in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, as well as Orange County. CuraScientific wholly owns Cal Care Grp Inc., and its license(s) with Chad Enterprises located in the Palm Springs surrounding area of Southern California.

William Reed, CEO, stated “ There’s a very strong brand fit and a lot of customer fit for us in our existing area and new area of Santa Ana and Costa Mesa. Orange County has an amazing demographic. The county features a diverse economy, a healthy mix of real estate, tourism, technology and finance, boosted by a strong base of highly educated and well-paid professionals and entrepreneurs. The consumer marijuana market is attractive in Huntington Beach, already a draw for domestic and international tourists. The majority of the customers in Santa Ana aren’t residents of the city, rather citizens of many surrounding cities, that don’t allow retail sales, that shop for cannabis in Santa Ana.”

Orange County, California, is one of the most untapped markets in the United States for retail cannabis sales, according to industry professionals where cannabis has been legal since November 2016 for recreational use for those twenty-one and over and medical marijuana use has been legal for many medical conditions since 1996 for those eighteen and over. Santa Ana, the second largest city in Orange County, has emerged as Orange County’s model for a calm, well regulated, taxpaying cannabis market. With 3.2 million residents in the county, and 33 other Orange County cities not allowing retail cannabis stores, Santa Ana is reaping the tax benefits as a regional cannabis mecca. According to public reports, the growth of cannabis in Santa Ana is just going up month after month-Orange County is what we consider to be a very large up-and-coming cannabis market. The purchasing power in Orange County and the potential for expansion is great. Overall, 52% of Orange County voters approved Proposition 64, the 2016 state ballot initiative that legalized recreational marijuana and established a regulatory framework. 70% of Orange County residents express that it is socially acceptable. This is the likely reason that only 25% of Orange County weed consumers declare they use cannabis just for fun. Most consumers, 75% in fact, declare they use marijuana with a purpose.

About CuraScientific Corporation: CuraScientific is an alternative lifestyle company that owns and operates various businesses licensed to manufacture, distribute and deliver brand name and proprietary natural-based cannabis and kava products for consumers seeking healthier choices to relieve stress and anxiety.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that from time to time the Company may post new information at its website CuraScientificcorp.com, or via its current social media accounts available on this website.

Company Contact

CuraScientific Corporation

51544 Cesar Chavez St, Suite 1J

Coachella, CA 92236

Phone: (909) 435-1642

www.CuraScientificcorp.com

info@curascientificcorp.com

Investor Relations & Financial Media

SRAX Inc. / 456 Seaton Street, Los Angeles CA 90013

https://mysequire.com/