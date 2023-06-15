Submit Release
Integer to Participate in Citi's 2023 European Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Senn, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development, and Investor Relations, will participate in Citi's 2023 European Healthcare Conference, which will be held at the Citigroup Centre, 33 Canada Square, London, England, beginning at 8:00 a.m. British Summer Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Time), on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations: Media Relations:
Andrew Senn Kelly Butler
andrew.senn@integer.net kelly.butler@integer.net
763.951.8312 214.618.4216

Primary Logo

