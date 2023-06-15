LightSolver’s Eric Ben-Artzi to Present “Frauds, Bots and Deadbeats: Is QUBO your secret weapon in AI-Driven Finance?” at Machine Learning Week’s PAW Financial Conference

June 20 Presentation Will Outline How QUBO Problems and New Computing Paradigms Can Solve Complex Financial Optimization Challenges

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israeli start-up LightSolver will be a silver sponsor at Machine Learning Week , which encompasses six co-located conferences taking place June 18-22, 2023 in Las Vegas. The Predictive Analytics World (PAW) Financial Conference will feature LightSolver’s Head of Financial Solutions Eric Ben-Artzi speaking on the topic "Frauds, Bots and Deadbeats: Is QUBO your secret weapon in AI-Driven Finance?" on June 20 at 2:15pm PDT. The company will be available for meetings during the conference at booth #104.



WHO: Eric Ben-Artzi, head of financial solutions for LightSolver, creators of the first pure laser-based processing unit (LPU), which is set to outperform quantum and supercomputing in providing solutions to complex business problems. WHAT: Eric will present “Frauds, Bots and Deadbeats: Is QUBO your secret weapon in AI-Driven Finance” at Machine Learning Week’s PAW Financial Conference to educate attendees about how quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) problems can be leveraged by LightSolver’s laser-based technology to assist with interpretable AI in the financial sector. WHERE: Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

11011 W Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89135 WHEN: 2:15pm PDT

Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 WHY: Identifying key variables that impact risk or explain behavior has always been a core challenge in finance, and there is currently an arms race to accomplish this feat in decreasing amounts of time for exponentially increasing amounts of data.



Eric will discuss how the simple yet powerful computing paradigm of quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) represents these challenges and runs them on powerful tools that are well suited for the task, such as LightSolver’s pure laser processing unit (LPU).



Presentation attendees will learn how QUBOs can be leveraged by LightSolver’s technology to improve the crucial AI functions of feature selection and signal detection for a wide range of financial applications such as credit underwriting, fraud detection, and more.



Whether you are an algorithmic trader trying to detect sparse signals in a large and noisy market, a credit underwriter attempting to interpret a vast number of features, or a payments processor seeking to identify bad actors, this presentation will help you understand cutting-edge solutions that are available to solve complex problems containing multitudes of variables and few training samples.

For more information on how to get started with LightSolver as a selected partner, please visit www.lightsolver.com or email info@lightsolver.com .

About LightSolver

LightSolver is an Israeli technology company based in Tel Aviv that has successfully harnessed the unique physical properties of light to develop and build an innovative computing paradigm that is faster and more accurate and scalable than quantum or supercomputing. The company was founded in 2020 by PhD physicists Dr. Ruti Ben Shlomi and Dr. Chene Tradonsky from the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, and the 25-person team includes 17 math and physics PhDs. LightSolver has secured investment from TAL Ventures, Entree Capital, IBI Tech Fund, and Angular Ventures. Connect with LightSolver on Twitter and on LinkedIn . For more information, visit www.lightsolver.com .