Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,371 in the last 365 days.

Sensus Healthcare to Participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference Hosted by M-Vest

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces its participation in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference hosted by M-Vest.  Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sardano, President and General Counsel, and Javier Rampolla, Chief Financial Officer, will be featured on the Aesthetics Industry Panel, taking place from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday June 20, 2023.  The panel will be moderated by Maxim Group Executive Managing Director of Research Anthony V. Vendetti.  

The panel will be live on M-Vest.  To attend, sign up here to become an M-Vest member. 

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100, SRT-100+ and SRT-100 Vision systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com

#   #   #


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sensus Healthcare to Participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference Hosted by M-Vest

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more