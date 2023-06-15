D-BOX partners with Advanced SimRacing, a North American leading gear company in Simulated Racing

Renewed partnership marries enhanced racing simulation experiences with cutting-edge haptic technology

MONTREAL, June 15, 2023 -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, and SimracingCanada Inc., also known as Advanced SimRacing ("ASR"), a North American racing simulation chassis manufacturer and digital motorsport equipment retailer, are pleased to renew a partnership that enables ASR's fast-growing customer base the opportunity to build the ultimate racing simulator with D-BOX's FIA-licensed haptic technology. The value of the haptic components to be sold by D-BOX pursuant to this agreement is expected at over $2.6 million CAD ($2 million USD) over the next year.



ASR has quickly forged a strong reputation in the market and their decision to once again work with D-BOX is part of its ongoing commitment to providing the best possible sim racing experiences for professionals and enthusiasts alike. ASR’s simulators are designed to replicate the feel of driving a real race car, and D-BOX’s G5 actuators further enhance the realism and the precision of the sim racing experience. ASR’s experience working with professional drivers from IMSA, F1, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Porsche Cup, NASCAR, and other elite racing series has given them an unparalleled understanding of what it takes to create a truly immersive experience. Their team of experts is uniquely suited to install and calibrate a D-BOX unit for professional use and training.

“There is no way to go around D-BOX when comes the time to talk about haptic feedback in sim racing. We are thrilled to announce this major commitment towards D-BOX, who has always been supportive of ASR since our inception,” mentioned Marc-André Ladouceur, Chief Marketing Officer & Co-Owner at ASR. “Together, we are taking sim racing to the next level, providing an unparalleled immersive experience for gamers and enthusiasts alike."

"Our renewed partnership strengthens our presence in the simulation industry and allows us to provide a more immersive and realistic experience to the market,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “Through this partnership, we are able to integrate our cutting-edge motion technology with Advanced SimRacing's state-of-the-art simulators, resulting in a truly unparalleled simulation experience. We are confident that our collaboration with ASR will continue to bring significant benefits to both of our businesses as we work together to push the boundaries of racing simulation technology."

ABOUT ADVANCED SIMRACING

Founded in 2020, Advanced SimRacing is the fastest-growing North American racing simulation chassis manufacturer and digital motorsport equipment retailer. Owned and operated by passionate simracers, the company designs and builds the sturdiest and most durable aluminum profile racing simulation cockpits available in the market today.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive commercial and entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

