The Relentless Rise of Branded Residences
New report from Graham Associates takes another deep-dive into the global branded residences sector.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking another deep dive into the global branded residences sector, the latest report from Graham Associates is published this week.
With 64 fact-filled pages featuring latest research, data, insights, and interviews, the new 5th edition of “Branded Residences: An Overview” analyses the market and guides readers through the myriad of issues that need to be considered, to ensure a healthy balance between developers, operators, and homeowners.
“A must-read for any real estate developer or investor looking to do a branded residential or mixed-use project,” comments Daniel von Barloewen, Regional Vice President at Accor One Living (EMEA & India), while Felicity Jones, Partner at Watson Farley & Williams LLP, adds: “It is rare to see a publication that analyses the market, reflects the market norms, and ensures its readers understand the technical issues that need to be addressed. From its first edition this report has been ahead of the game. Essential reading.”
Contents are presented in concise, easy-to-read chapters to enable quick access to topics of interest.
“There are innumerable elements to consider when planning, designing, building, and marketing a branded residential development and, in this latest edition, global experts again share their valuable insights and experiences,” comments report author Chris Graham. “Above all, faced with a plethora of choice, HNW buyers need to truly understand how one brand will benefit their lifestyle and investment ambitions over another. As such, the importance of achieving differentiation in an increasingly crowded marketplace cannot be understated.”
Since the 1st edition - the industry’s first in-depth study – was published in 2016, it remains the leading independent report on the sector.
Complimentary copies of the 5th Edition of “Branded Residences: An Overview” can be requested at www.gagms.com. Printed copies are also available to order.
About the Author
Former Group Marketing Director at UK real estate broker Hamptons International, Chris Graham founded Graham Associates in 2008 as a boutique marketing consultancy specialising in international luxury residential real estate. A regular commentator and speaker on residential real estate marketing, he is author of the #1 report on branded residences (“Branded Residences: An Overview”), now in its 5th edition, with contributions and insights from industry leaders across the globe. Elected a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), Chris has picked up many industry awards including the Overseas Property Professional Gold Award for Marketing; Best Development Marketing (x6), Best Property Website, and Best Estate Agency Marketing at the International Property Awards; TITAN Platinum Award for Property Strategic Program, and twice a finalist in CIM’s Excellence Awards (Digital Media and Hotels & Leisure categories).
Chris Graham
Graham Associates (Global Marketing Solutions)
+ +447778303280
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn