Key Trends in the Sensors in IoT Devices Market : Market Insights and Future Prospects | Research By Emergen Research

Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market Market Trends – Technological advancement in Sensors

Increasing adoption of sensor-based IoT-enabled solutions in the healthcare sector, coupled with growing automation trend in various industries is driving market growth. ” — Emergen Research

The latest market research report on the Global "Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market " is segmented by Regions, Country, Company and other Segments. The global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market is dominated by key Players, such as [𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐜 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐓𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐁𝐌, 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 ]

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market for sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices. It has led to increased demand for remote monitoring solutions, accelerated digital transformation, and a shift towards contactless technologies. Supply chain disruptions have temporarily affected production and distribution. Health and safety concerns have driven the use of sensors for contact tracing and air quality management. Despite challenges, the pandemic has fostered innovation and opened new opportunities for sensor technologies in the IoT device market.

𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: 𝟐𝟓𝟎

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

The global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 204.74 Billion at a steady CAGR of 30.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to increasing Internet and wearable medical device penetration and growing trend of smart factories and automation of various manufacturing processes. Adoption of IoT-enabled sensors and devices to enable more flexible manufacturing processes and to improve productivity has been increasing. Growing need to monitor, control, and improve operational efficiency has also been resulting in growing adoption of sensors in IoT devices in manufacturing and automotive industries.

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market . It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends. It also provides a dashboard overview of the past and present performance of leading companies. A variety of methodologies and analyses are used in the research to ensure accurate and comprehensive information about the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market .

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐨𝐓: The growing adoption of IoT technologies across various industries is a major driving factor. IoT devices rely on sensors to collect data, enabling real-time monitoring, automation, and improved decision-making processes.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The need for seamless connectivity and communication between devices is driving the demand for sensors in IoT devices. Sensors enable data transmission, wireless communication, and network integration, forming the backbone of interconnected IoT ecosystems.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: Continuous advancements in sensor technologies, such as miniaturization, improved accuracy, lower power consumption, and reduced costs, have expanded the potential applications of IoT devices. These advancements have stimulated market growth by enabling the development of more sophisticated and cost-effective sensor solutions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Healthcare

Transport

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Temperature sensors

Pressure sensors

Chemical sensors

Light sensors

Motion sensors

Other sensors

𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Wired

Wireless

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market refers to the market for sensors that are used in IoT devices to collect data and enable connectivity. These sensors play a crucial role in monitoring various parameters, transmitting data, and facilitating real-time communication between devices. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of IoT, advancements in sensor technologies, demand for data-driven insights, and industry-specific applications. Sensors in IoT devices enable real-time monitoring, control, and automation across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, and smart homes. The market is characterized by continuous innovation, cost reductions, and the development of more sophisticated and efficient sensor solutions to meet the growing demand for IoT devices and connectivity.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 204.74 Billion at a steady CAGR of 30.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research

Key players in the market include Acuity Brands, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Google Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HTC Corporation, IBM, Infineon Technologies, and Intel Corporation.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

