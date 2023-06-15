Exertis Pro AV Canada and Humly Announce New Distribution Partnership
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exertis Pro AV Canada is pleased to announce a new Vendor Partner, Humly, a leading provider of workplace experience solutions. The partnership will enable Exertis Pro AV Canada to offer Humly's innovative products to its extensive network of resellers and integrators in Canada.
"We are excited to partner with Exertis Pro AV Canada and expand our presence in the Canadian market," says Anders Karlsson, CEO of Humly. "Exertis Pro AV Canada has a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions and services to its customers, and we are confident that they will be a great partner for us. We look forward to working together to bring solutions for better workplace experience to more organizations in Canada."
Humly's products are designed to make the workplace more productive, efficient, and engaging. Humly offers a range of devices and software that integrate seamlessly with popular platforms from Microsoft, Google, Appspace and Nexudus. The entire range of Humly Workplace Solutions (Humly Room Display, Humly Booking Device, Humly Wayfinding, Humly Reservations, Humly Visitor, and Humly Floor Plan), and the associated Humly Control Panel for centralized management and monitoring of Humly deployments, are ideal complements to existing AV brands and solutions offered through Exertis Pro AV Canada’s extensive brand portfolio. The entire Humly product line will be available through Exertis Pro Av Canada from the first of July.
"Exertis Pro AV is delighted to add Humly to our portfolio of leading AV brands," said Raad Raad, Vice President of Exertis Pro AV Canada. "Humly's products are innovative, user-friendly and scalable, and they address the needs and challenges of today's hybrid workplace. We are impressed by Humly's vision and commitment to creating better workplace experiences for everyone. We are eager to introduce Humly's solutions to our reseller and integrator partners and help them grow their business in this fast-growing segment."
The addition of Exertis Pro AV Canada to Humly’s channel partner network is essential to Humly’s North America strategy. The two companies will collaborate on marketing activities to kickstart their collaboration and strengthen Humly’s visibility and brand recognition throughout Canada.
Humly invites you to visit their booth #3988 at InfoComm to see Humly products in action and learn more about how they can transform your workplace. InfoComm takes place June 14-16 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
About Humly
Humly is a "Workplace Experience" company that releases time for knowledge workers and streamlines the use of resources in modern workplaces with self-developed meeting room screens and flexible solutions for booking desks and other resources. By facilitating frequent recurring activities and reducing the number of possible disruptions in the office, Humly creates value by saving time and reducing frustration for end users while optimizing the use of the office's fixed workspaces and workplaces. Humly is a global company with establishments in Europe, Asia and the USA and provides solutions and services worldwide through local partners. Learn more at www.humly.com.
Brian Galante
Dimension PR
+1 5708982224
brian@dimensionpronline.com