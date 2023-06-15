Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,613 in the last 365 days.

Altimmune Announces Oral Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data in Treatment of NAFLD at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress™ 2023

/EIN News/ -- Presentation Selected for Best of EASL Summary Slides

Altimmune to Host a NASH KOL and Investor Reception on June 22, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Stephen A. Harrison, Medical Director, Pinnacle Clinical Research and Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Oxford University, will present the results of its 24-week clinical trial of pemvidutide in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in an oral presentation at the EASL International Liver Congress™ 2023 in Vienna, Austria. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and non-alcohol steatohepatitis (NASH).

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Pemvidutide, a GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, Significantly Reduces Liver Fat, Fibro-inflammation, and Body Weight in Patients with Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: a 24-week Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial (Presentation ID OS-063)
Presenter: Stephen A. Harrison, M.D., Medical Director, Pinnacle Clinical Research and Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Oxford University
Date/Time: Friday, June 23, 2023, at 8:30 am CEST


Best of EASL Summary Slide Deck

Dr. Harrison’s presentation was selected for the Best of EASL Summary Slides, a compendium highlighting the most noteworthy contributions to the 2023 EASL program. A copy of the presentation will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

NASH KOL and Investor Reception

Altimmune will host a reception in Vienna for NASH KOLs and investors on Thursday, June 22 at 6:30 PM CEST. Please click here if you are interested in attending the reception and to receive additional details.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of patients with liver diseases and obesity. The Company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter

Investor & Media Contacts:

Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
reisenstadt@altimmune.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Altimmune Announces Oral Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data in Treatment of NAFLD at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress™ 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more