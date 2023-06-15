Sorbitol Market Will Forecasted to Boost USD 2.67 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing inclination towards organic personal care products is one of the significant factors influencing the industrial growth.

The global sorbitol market size was USD 1.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

The global sorbitol market is expected to reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2030. Increasing inclination towards organic cosmetic products is anticipated to drive industrial growth. Sorbitol is used in cosmetics as a humectant as well as a thickening agent, among others. As a humectant ingredient, it checks the moisture loss by drawing water from the air through osmosis, therefore maintaining both the skin and the hair's moisture level. Moreover, it gains frequent use in gel products, owing to its capacity to retain moisture. It is used widely in cosmetics as a thickening agent due to its ability to give favored features such as consistency, viscosity, or adhesion to the products.

Major Companies:

America International Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., DuPont, Merck KGaA, SPI Pharma, Roquette Frères, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd., and Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By product type, the liquid sorbitol segment contributed to a larger share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.1% during the forecast period. The high market demand for liquid sorbitol is due to its increasing demand as a sweetener in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Besides, economical manufacturing cost and easiness of use of this product type are responsible for its high sectoral share.

• By application, direct application held the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a 5.1% rate during the forecast period.

• By End Use, the food & beverage industry dominated the industry in 2020 and is forecasted to experience a growth rate of 5.4% in the period. Sorbitol also finds great application in the food & beverage industry as a sweetener, humectant, and bulking agent, among others.

• The North American region accounted for the second-largest market share in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. The demand for sorbitol in North America is attributed to the growing awareness about the dietary supplements and their nutritional advantages amongst the consumer in the region.

The global Sorbitol market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Liquid sorbitol

• Crystal sorbitol

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Baking and confectionery

• Skin and personal care

• Medicated confectionery

• Others

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Food and beverages industry

• Consumer goods industry

• Pharmaceuticals industry

• Others

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

