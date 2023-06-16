20 Finalists Announced for the 2023 Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant
20 Finalists from 6 countries Announced for the 2023 Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant.
Diamonds Do Good believes in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs, we are helping shape a sustainable future for all”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 20 Finalists from 6 countries are unveiled for the 2023 Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. These 20 Finalists proceed to the final round where they have a great chance of winning the prestigious Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant; which provides grants from $5,000 to $20,000.
— Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good
The 20 Finalists are composed of 11 Female and 9 Male #UPGBiashara entrepreneurs from the following countries: Botswana, India, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania. They proceed to a final round that is structured in the "Shark Tank" format. The Shark Tank sessions bring together a panel of experts, entrepreneurs and investors who are passionate about entrepreneurship. During these sessions, the UPG Biashara entrepreneurs have the chance to pitch their ideas, their businesses and demonstrate their unique value propositions. They also respond to questions from the Jury and then they receive constructive feedback. These sessions take place from 19 to 23 June and to witness these interactive sessions, please RSVP: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP.
“Diamonds Do Good believes in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs, we are helping shape a sustainable future for all,” said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good. The Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant provides financial support and business expertise to promising entrepreneurs. The 2022 Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant was won by 10 entrepreneurs from diamond-producing countries in Africa including Botswana, the world’s largest producer of gem quality diamonds, DR Congo, Guinea, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Zimbabwe. In 2023, six countries have made it to the final round, including India for the first time.
UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. This includes growing and strengthening existing enterprises. UPG Biashara provides training, mentorship, financial support and more. “The Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant is a force for good: touching lives, businesses and communities,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President of United People Global.
Following the Shark Tank sessions, a final review is conducted and exceptional entrepreneurs will be awarded the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. This grant, generously provided by Diamonds Do Good®, a prominent partner of UPG Biashara, will offer vital financial resources to the selected entrepreneurs, enabling them to execute their business plans and to bring their ideas to fruition.
The Shark Tank sessions are scheduled to take place from 19 -23 June 2023 at 4:00 to 5:30pm CEST. To participate, please RSVP: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP. The audience will also have a chance to win cash prizes and Golden tickets and more.
About Diamonds Do Good: A not-for-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the world about the positive impact of diamonds in Southern Africa. Its focus today is to create meaningful change in natural diamond communities across the world and to tell these meaningful stories. https://www.diamondsdogood.com.
About United People Global (UPG): UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place.
