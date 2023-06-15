Growing at a Rapid Pace, Automotive Aftermarket Market Expected to Hit USD 518.04 Billion by 2027-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for digitization of aftermarket services in automobiles is driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market is projected to reach USD 518.04 billion in 2027. The market growth is expected to increase through the digitalization of automobile repair and parts manufacturing, along with advanced technological incorporations of the production of automotive aftermarket components. The growing acceptance of semi-autonomous, electric, and hybrid and independent vehicles is expected to further fuel the growth of the industry.

Rising disposable income and improved lifestyle are the key drivers of vehicle penetration, expected to drive the demand in the region, in developing countries like India and Brazil. The selling of aftermarket parts over the forecast period is expected to be powered by growth in the automotive manufacturing industry across different regions and by high emissions standards. Services and technological progress from third parties provide new, profitable income streams to exploit these opportunities.

The industry also needs investment in product development, supply chain, organizational design, and pricing models in order to increase demand significantly.The online aftermarket sector is expected to enjoy strong growth in developing countries, thanks to the above-listed trade gateways. In addition, the increase in automotive product online sales is expected to fuel more increase in the market.

To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/3

Market Scope:

The automotive aftermarket market encompasses a wide range of products, services, and solutions that are available after the sale of a vehicle. It includes various components, accessories, equipment, and services that are utilized for vehicle maintenance, repair, customization, and enhancement. The market scope extends to both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, catering to the diverse needs of individual vehicle owners, fleet operators, and automotive service providers.With the increasing average age of vehicles on the road, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences, the automotive aftermarket market is experiencing significant growth. It provides opportunities for businesses to offer innovative products and services to enhance vehicle performance, efficiency, safety, comfort, and aesthetics.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Bridgestone Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Denso Corporation, Continental, ACDelco, Delphi Automotive, Fauraecia, BASF, Robert Bosch, 3M Company

key findings from the report suggest

The emphasis is strongly on digital methods for the full supply chain processes by the automakers, product suppliers and distributors, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The digitization of the networks and services would also allow customers to deepen their research and inform about the quality, location, and availability of services in the workshop before buying or repairing their vehicle.

Due to the growing number of weight vehicles and the rising age of the light vehicle fleet, the aftermarket must expand dramatically over the forecast period.

Manufacturers' innovative business models and strategies are anticipated to provide sustained market growth opportunities and rising investment in them.

key questions for Automotive Aftermarket market

What is the current size of the automotive aftermarket market and what is its projected growth rate?

What are the primary factors driving the growth of the automotive aftermarket market?

What are the key trends and developments observed in the automotive aftermarket industry?

What are the major product categories within the automotive aftermarket and what are their respective growth prospects?

Which vehicle types (passenger cars, commercial vehicles) are driving the demand in the automotive aftermarket market?

What are the key distribution channels and retail strategies employed in the automotive aftermarket market?

Segmental Analysis

The global Automotive Aftermarket market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Automotive Aftermarket sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Replacement Part Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Filters

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust components

Turbochargers

Others

Certification Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Genuine Parts

Certified Parts

Uncertified Parts

Service Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DIY

DIFM

OE

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Gain Access to the Complete Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-aftermarket

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Aftermarket Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Aftermarket Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High demand for new technologies in vehicles and digitization

4.2.2.2. Increased sales of new and pre-owned vehicles

Request customization of this report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/3

Related Reports



Diabetes Care Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diabetes-care-devices-market

Patient Lateral Transfer Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-lateral-transfer-market

Angiographic Catheters Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/angiographic-catheters-market

Nuclear Medicine Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nuclear-medicine-market

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-equipment-maintenance-market

Cardiac Mapping Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cardiac-mapping-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.