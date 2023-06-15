Collective Metals Announces Soil Sampling Program at its Princeton Cu-Au Project in Southeastern British Columbia

The Soil Sampling Program will provide valuable insight into other potential Copper-Gold showings and will be used to influence future work programs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | FSE: TO1) (the "Company" or "Collective"), is pleased to announce a Soil Sampling Program (the "Program") at its Princeton Copper Project (the "Project"), which is scheduled to begin next week. The Company is undertaking an exploration program on the Project, located in south-central BC (see News Release dated May 9, 2023), directly west of the currently producing Copper Mountain Mine, which hosts a Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 702 Mt of 0.24% Copper. The Project emphasizes exploration for one (or more) Copper Gold Alkalic Porphyry centres and hosts documented MINFILE occurrences similar to Copper Mountain's deposit.



Christopher Huggins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “With the initial field visits successfully completed, the geological team believes this soil sample program will provide key insights that will drive our future drilling program. We look forward to further exploration of the anomalies that are presented in the magnetic surveys which indicate similar geology to the Copper Mountain deposit.”

The Program will consist of approximately 500 Ah horizon soil samples collected on multiple northeast – southwest directed soil lines extending from the Trojan MINFILE occurrence northwest to the Condor 3D IP geophysical anomaly. The Soil lines have been proposed to cover IP and Ground Magnetic surveys which have identified high priority areas of interest. A map of the Magnetic Susceptibility results from a ground magnetic survey completed in 2012 (Fig. 1) documents lower intensity magnetic results in the area of the proposed survey.

The anomalies presented in Figure 1 are the key focus of the Soil Sampling Program which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The soil lines are more closely spaced over the higher priority areas such as the Trojan MINFILE occurrence and magnetic anomalies, with wider spacing elsewhere on the grid. The soil lines are intended to return geochemical results with which to further evaluate the anomalies currently identified within the Trojan – Condor Corridor, including geochemical, radiolithic, magnetic and Induced Polarization.

In detail, both a magnetic high and immediately adjacent magnetic low are evident underlying the Trojan surface geochemical anomaly (and MINFILE occurrence). These two anomalies are, in turn, enveloped in a weaker magnetic halo, except to the north. In contrast, the Condor anomaly is defined on the basis of Chargeability and, as a result, is not evident on the magnetic map.





Figure 1 – Proposed soil lines plotted with respect to horizontal slice (75 m depth) of Magnetic Susceptibility from ground magnetic results. Anomalous rock geochemical results shown (see legend) together with the location of initial drill holes completed by the previous operator (white dots).

Qualified Persons

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Rick Walker, P. Geo., who is acting as the Company’s Qualified Person for the Princeton Property project, in accordance with regulations under NI 43-101.

About Collective Metals:

Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | FSE: TO1) is a resource exploration company specialized in precious metals exploration in North America. The Company’s flagship property is the Princeton Project, located in south-central British Columbia, Canada, approximately 10 km west of the currently producing Copper Mountain Mine. The Princeton Project consists of 29 mineral tenures totaling approximately 28,560 ha (70,570 acres) in a well-documented and prolific copper-gold porphyry belt and is easily accessible by road, located immediately west of Highway 3.

The Company’s Landings Lake Lithium Project is located in northwestern Ontario where numerous lithium deposits have been delineated to host significant reserves of Li2O. The Landings Lake Lithium Project is located 53 km east of Ear Falls, Ontario and covers 3,146 hectares.

Collective Metals is also advancing the Uptown Gold Project 4 km outside of Yellowknife, adjacent to several high grade past producing mines. The Uptown Gold Property is a high-grade Archean lode gold prospect adjoining the Giant Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The property consists of 4 claims covering over 2,000 hectares and borders the west side of the Giant Mine leases.

ON BEHALF OF COLLECTIVE METALS INC.

Christopher Huggins

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604-968-4844

E: chris@collectivemetalsinc.com

