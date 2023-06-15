Alamos Gold Continues to Extend High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Island Gold, Including within Hanging Wall and Footwall Zones in Proximity to Existing Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported new results from underground exploration drilling at the Island Gold mine, further extending high-grade gold mineralization across the Island Gold Deposit. This included multiple significant high-grade intercepts within several recently defined hanging wall and footwall structures in proximity to existing underground infrastructure. All reported drill widths are true width of the mineralized zones, unless otherwise stated.



Island West: high-grade mineralization extended outside of Mineral Reserves and Resources within the main C-Zone. The C and E1E-Zones are the main structures which host the majority of currently defined Mineral Reserves and Resources at Island Gold.

New highlights include: 146.33 g/t Au (37.19 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (580-473-22); and 38.92 g/t Au (38.92 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (790-479-16).





New highlights include: Island West Hanging Wall Zones: high-grade gold mineralization intersected within sub-parallel zones in the hanging wall, and within a newly defined perpendicular structure, the “NS1” Zone. Multiple sub-parallel and perpendicular hanging wall zones have been defined over the past year in proximity of existing underground infrastructure and represent a significant opportunity to add near mine Mineral Reserves and Resources.

New highlights include:



NS1 Zone

89.31 g/t Au (7.73 g/t cut) over 2.40 m (770-466-03);

25.57 g/t Au (5.68 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (770-466-07);

42.27 g/t Au (7.43 g/t cut) over 2.30 m (580-473-26);

16.06 g/t Au (6.95 g/t cut) over 2.80 m (770-466-02); and

14.50 g/t Au (10.08 g/t cut) over 3.10 m (580-473-25).



G1 Zone

60.03 g/t Au (25.70 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (790-479-13); and

11.13 g/t Au (6.82 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (850-471-01B).

Island West Footwall Zones: high-grade gold mineralization intersected within newly defined sub-parallel structure the “DN” zone. New highlight includes: 22.34 g/t Au (22.34 g/t cut) over 2.90 m (790-479-04).

New highlight includes:

Island East: high-grade mineralization extended outside of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the main E1E-Zone. New highlights include: 104.48 g/t Au (50.76 g/t cut) over 3.10 m (840-608-49); 40.54 g/t Au (33.33 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (840-608-43); and 11.93 g/t Au (11.93 g/t cut) over 4.20 m (840-632-17).

New highlights include:

Island East Footwall Zones: high-grade gold mineralization intersected within sub-parallel zones in the footwall (NTH2, NTH3) in proximity to existing underground infrastructure. New highlights include:



NTH2 Zone

44.48 g/t Au (9.71 g/t cut) over 3.10 m (620-629-03); and

17.91 g/t Au (5.34 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (620-629-01).

NTH3 Zone

12.34 g/t Au (7.65 g/t cut) over 3.30 m (840-554-44);

16.86 g/t Au (11.40 g/t cut) over 2.30 m (840-554-60);

13.21 g/t Au (13.21 g/t cut) over 2.70 m (840-554-04); and

11.02 g/t Au (7.29 g/t cut) over 2.30 m (840-566-08).

Note: Drillhole composite intervals reported as “cut” may include higher grade samples which have been cut to: C-zone @ 225 g/t Au; E1E Zone @ 185 g/t Au. B Zone @ 90 g/t Au; D1 and G1 Zones @ 45 g/t Au; G Zone @ 70 g/t Au; E1D @ 80g/t Au; DN, NS1, NTH1, NTH2, NTH3 @ 35 g/t Au .

“Our continued exploration success within recently defined sub-parallel structures demonstrate the significant opportunities to add high-grade ounces near our existing mining horizons. This includes the newly defined NS1-Zone in the hanging wall which we are currently developing and mining beyond existing Mineral Reserves and Resources and outside of our 2023 mine plan. We are also continuing to extend high-grade mineralization across the main Island Gold zone to the East and West as part of our successful transition from surface exploration drilling to more cost-effective underground drilling where we leverage our existing development,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We expect this ongoing success in both the main zone and subparallel structures to drive further growth in high-grade near-mine Mineral Reserves and Resources. Given their proximity to our existing underground infrastructure, these ounces will be low-cost to develop and produce, highlighting the significant ongoing upside to Phase 3+ Expansion study outlined in 2022,” Mr. McCluskey added.

New highlight intercepts can be found in Table 1, and in Figures 1 to 3 at the end of this news release.

2023 Exploration Drilling Program – Island Gold Mine

A total of $14 million is budgeted for exploration at Island Gold in 2023. For the past several years, the exploration focus has been on adding high-grade Mineral Resources at depth in advance of the Phase 3+ Expansion study, primarily through surface directional drilling. This exploration strategy has been successful in tripling the Mineral Reserve and Resource base since 2017. With a 17-year mine life, and with work on the expansion ramping up, the focus has shifted to a more cost-effective expanded underground exploration drilling program that will leverage existing underground infrastructure. This drilling is much lower cost on a per metre basis, is less technically challenging, and requires significantly fewer metres per exploration target.

The underground exploration drilling program has been expanded from 27,500 metres (“m”) in 2022 to 45,000 m in 2023. The program is focused on defining new Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing production horizons and infrastructure including along strike, and in the hanging-wall and footwall. These potential high-grade Mineral Reserve and Resource additions would be low cost to develop and could be incorporated into the mine plan and mined within the next several years, further increasing the value of the operation. To support the underground exploration drilling program, 444 m of underground exploration drift development is planned to extend drill platforms on the 490, 790, 945, and 980-levels. In addition to the exploration budget, 36,000 m of underground delineation drilling has been planned and included in sustaining capital for Island Gold. A total of 20,027 m of underground exploration drilling, and 6,426 m of delineation drilling has been completed as of June 1, 2023.

A regional exploration program including a total of 7,500 m of drilling is also underway. The focus will be on evaluating and advancing exploration targets outside the Island Gold Deposit on the newly expanded 55,300-hectare Island Gold property.

Island West

Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling from the 580-level and the 790-level exploration drifts continue to extend high-grade gold mineralization along strike to the west of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the middle portion of Island West (between vertical depths of 700 m and 1,100 m).

New highlights include (Figure 1, Table 1):

C-Zone:

146.33 g/t Au (37.19 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (580-473-22); and

38.92 g/t Au (38.92 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (790-479-16).

Island West Hanging Wall Zones

In addition to testing the C-Zone, underground exploration drilling continued to target and expand on previous drilling that intersected high-grade gold mineralization in sub-parallel structures in the hanging wall from the 580, 770, 790, and 850-levels. Additional drilling has been successful in establishing continuity and extending high-grade gold mineralization within multiple structures referred to as the B, G, and G1 Zones (Table 1). These zones are located 20 m, 75 m, and 110 m south of the main C-Zone, respectively.

NS1 Hanging Wall Zone

In addition to the sub-parallel structures, a north-striking structure, NS1, with a high-angle orientation relative to the C-Zone was identified this year. Drill testing, and subsequent exploration sills along this structure have demonstrated continuity, both along strike, and down-dip. In addition, other north-striking high-angle structures have been identified across the deposit, which will be evaluated further as underground exploration drilling advances.

Three exploration sills have been completed along the NS1 structure from the 750, 770, 810-levels. A fourth sill is near completion from the 790-level. The objective of these exploration sills is to demonstrate the continuity of the structure, and high-grade gold mineralization, both along strike, and from level-to-level down dip. Thus far, the sills have demonstrated excellent continuity, over a 60 m strike extent to the south, and over 60 m vertically. A highlight from the NS1 zone sill development was 3,130 tonnes of material mined from the 770-level NS1 sill that graded 15.20 g/t Au. This sill development material and the NS1 zone is beyond currently defined Mineral Reserves and Resources and outside of the 2023 mine plan.

This further highlights the potential to add high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity of existing production horizons and infrastructure which could be incorporated into the mine plan and mined within the next several years. These potential high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resource additions would be low cost to develop, further increasing the value of the operation and strong economics of the expansion.

New highlights from the Island West Hanging Wall zones include (Figure 2, Table 1):

NS1 Zone

89.31 g/t Au (7.73 cut) over 2.40 m (770-466-03);

25.57 g/t Au (5.68 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (770-466-07);

42.27 g/t Au (7.43 g/t cut) over 2.30 m (580-473-26);

16.06 g/t Au (6.95 g/t cut) over 2.80 m (770-466-02); and

14.50 g/t Au (10.08 g/t cut) over 3.10 m (580-473-25).



G1 Zone

60.03 g/t Au (25.70 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (790-479-13); and

11.13 g/t Au (6.82 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (850-471-01B).

Island West Footwall Zone

In addition to testing the C-Zone and the hanging wall zones in Island West, underground exploration drilling also targeted and expanded on previous drilling that intersected high-grade gold mineralization within a sub-parallel structure in the footwall from the 790-level. This additional drilling has been successful in establishing continuity and extending high-grade gold mineralization within the DN structure. (Figure 2, Table 1). This zone is located 100 m north of the main C-Zone.

New highlight from the Island West Footwall zone includes:

DN Zone

22.34 g/t Au (22.34 g/t cut) over 2.90 m (790-479-04).



Island East

Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling from the 620 and 840-level exploration drifts continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization along strike to the east of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the middle portion of Island East (between vertical depths of 500 m and 1,000 m).

New highlights in the E1E-Zone include (Figure 1, Table 1):

104.48 g/t Au (50.76 g/t cut) over 3.10 m (840-608-49);

40.54 g/t Au (33.33 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (840-608-43); and

11.93 g/t Au (11.93 g/t cut) over 4.20 m (840-632-17).



Island East Footwall Zones

In addition to testing the E1E-Zone, underground exploration drilling continued to target and expand on previous drilling that intersected high-grade gold mineralization in sub-parallel structures in the footwall from the 620 and 840-levels. This additional drilling has been successful in establishing continuity and extending high-grade gold mineralization within multiple structures referred to as the NTH, NTH2, and NTH3 zones (Figure 3, Table 1). These zones are located 40 m, 90 m, and 75 m north of the main E1E-Zone, respectively.

New highlights from the Island East Footwall zones include (Figure 3, Table 1):

NTH2 Zone

44.48 g/t Au (9.71 g/t cut) over 3.10 m (620-629-03); and

17.91 g/t Au (5.34 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (620-629-01).

NTH3 Zone

12.34 g/t Au (7.65 g/t cut) over 3.30 m (840-554-44);

16.86 g/t Au (11.40 g/t cut) over 2.30 m (840-554-60);

13.21 g/t Au (13.21 g/t cut) over 2.70 m (840-554-04); and

11.02 g/t Au (7.29 g/t cut) over 2.30 m (840-566-08).

In addition to the hanging and footwall zones in Island West, these footwall zones in Island East further highlight the potential to add high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity of existing production horizons and infrastructure which could be incorporated into the mine plan and mined within the next several years. These potential high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resource additions would be low cost to develop, further increasing the value of the operation.

Other Zones

The majority of Island Gold’s Mineral Reserves and Resources and main production horizons are hosted in the C/E1E structure. The Island Gold Deposit also consists of several sub-parallel and high-angle mineralized structures outside of the main C/E1E-Zone. As underground development advances, these sub-parallel hanging wall and footwall structures can be targeted with step-out drilling from underground drill platforms. As demonstrated with the newly defined NTH2, NTH3, and perpendicular NS1 Zone, as well as the B, G, and G1 Zones that were defined in 2022, these zones have the potential to be converted into new Mineral Reserves and Resources adjacent to existing underground infrastructure through additional drilling.

Step-out underground exploration drilling targeting these zones can be completed once underground development has been established. This drilling allows for the confirmation of the geometry and potential continuity of mineralization with the objective of defining new Mineral Resources. These hanging wall and footwall exploration opportunities provide potential further upside to define additional Mineral Reserves and Resources outside of the main C/E1E-Zone in proximity to underground development, which would enhance the ounce per vertical metre profile, and provide multiple mining horizons from the same lateral development levels.

The following are highlights of new hanging wall and footwall intersections from underground exploration drilling where the geometry and continuity is not yet established (“Unknown Zone”) (reported composite intervals are uncut and core length) (Table 1):

Footwall Intersections:

137.20 g/t Au over 4.70 m (945-624-03);

18.39 g/t Au over 4.20 m (945-624-06);

25.85 g/t Au over 2.80 m (790-479-11);

6.31 g/t Au over 9.80 m (790-479-10); and

11.81 g/t Au over 2.70 m (790-479-02).





Hanging Wall Intersections:

55.29 g/t Au over 3.70 m (790-479-16);

54.79 g/t Au over 2.70 m (850-471-04);

47.61 g/t Au over 2.60 m (850-471-02);

18.57 g/t Au over 5.90 m (850-471-17);

17.48 g/t Au over 3.20 m (790-479-14); and

21.04 g/t Au over 2.60 m (850-471-03).

Qualified Persons

Scott R.G. Parsons, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Alamos Gold’s Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott R.G. Parsons is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Exploration programs at the Island Gold Mine are directed and supervised by Tyler Poulin, P.Geo., Chief Geologist at the Island Gold Mine. Tyler Poulin is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Alamos Gold maintains an internal Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Island Gold Mine to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

Access to the Island Gold Mine is controlled by security personnel. Drill core is logged and sampled at the core logging facility within the mine site under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis, and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. The core is cut in half using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. The samples are placed in large heavy-duty nylon reinforced Fabrene bags, which are identified and sealed before being placed on pallets. The core samples are picked up at the mine site and delivered to AGAT laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Gold is analyzed by a 50 grams fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Samples greater than 10.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed using gravimetric finish methods. AGAT is a certified laboratory and has internal quality control (“QC”) programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are completed on a regular basis in a secondary accredited laboratory. The QA/QC procedures are more completely described in the Technical Report filed on SEDAR August 29, 2022.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

Cautionary Note

This news release includes certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that Alamos expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "plan", "estimate", “target”, “budget”, “prospective” “potential”, “opportunity” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms.

Such statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to planned exploration programs, focuses, strategies, drilling targets and work, potential for further exploration of certain areas, potential drilling results and related expectations, costs and expenditures, including with respect to the cost of development and production, project economics, gold price assumptions, potential mineralization, projected ore grades, opportunities to add near mine and further high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources, expectations regarding the mine plan, sustaining capital and value of operations and other statements and information that is based on forecasts and projections of future operational, geological or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of Mineral Resource. A Mineral Resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "Indicated Mineral Resource" or "Inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves.

Alamos cautions that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

These factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic and geological evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, operations may be exposed to illness, disease, epidemic or pandemic ; any ongoing or future impact of COVID-19 on the broader market; state and federal orders or mandates (including with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company’s operations) in Canada, Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may conduct business; the duration of regulatory responses to any illness, disease, epidemic or pandemic; changes in national and local government legislation, controls or regulations; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; labour and contractor availability (and being able to secure the same on favourable terms); ability to sell or deliver gold doré bars; disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; fluctuations in the price of gold or certain other commodities such as, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance); changes in foreign exchange rates (particularly the Canadian dollar, U.S. dollar, and Mexican peso); the impact of inflation; employee and community relations; litigation and administrative proceedings; disruptions affecting operations; availability of and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labour; delays in the development or updating of mine plans; inherent risks and hazards associated with mining and mineral processing including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures and cave-ins; the risk that the Company’s mines may not perform as planned; uncertainty with the Company's ability to secure additional capital to execute its business plans; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations, contests over title to properties; expropriation or nationalization of property; political or economic developments in Canada or Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company may carry on business in the future; increased costs and risks related to the potential impact of climate change; the costs and timing of construction and development of new deposits; risk of loss due to sabotage, protests and other civil disturbances; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; and business opportunities that may be pursued by the Company.

For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the Company’s latest 40-F/Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading “Risk Factors”, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The foregoing should be reviewed in conjunction with the information and risk factors and assumptions found in this news release.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Note to U.S. Investors – Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

Unless otherwise indicated, all Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the “CIM”) - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the “CIM Standards”). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Mining disclosure in the United States was previously required to comply with SEC Industry Guide 7 (“SEC Industry Guide 7”) under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has adopted final rules, to replace SEC Industry Guide 7 with new mining disclosure rules under sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act (“Regulation S-K 1300”) which became mandatory for U.S. reporting companies beginning with the first fiscal year commencing on or after January 1, 2021. Under Regulation S-K 1300, the SEC now recognizes estimates of “Measured Mineral Resources”, “Indicated Mineral Resources” and “Inferred Mineral Resources”. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of “Proven Mineral Reserves” and “Probable Mineral Reserves” to be substantially similar to international standards.

Investors are cautioned that while the above terms are “substantially similar” to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under Regulation S-K 1300 and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as “proven mineral reserves”, “probable mineral reserves”, “measured mineral resources”, “indicated mineral resources” and “inferred mineral resources” under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the mineral reserve or mineral resource estimates under the standards adopted under Regulation S-K 1300. U.S. investors are also cautioned that while the SEC recognizes “measured mineral resources”, “indicated mineral resources” and “inferred mineral resources” under Regulation S-K 1300, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater degree of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable.

Table 1: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Exploration Drilling

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values:

C-zone @ 225 g/t Au; E1E Zone @ 185 g/t Au; B Zone @ 90 g/t Au; D1 and G1 Zones @ 45 g/t Au; G Zone @ 70 g/t Au; E1D @ 80g/t Au; DN, NS1, NTH1, NTH2, NTH3 @ 35 g/t Au.

Hole ID Zone Target Area From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Width (m) Au Uncut (g/t) Au Cut (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) 850-471-17 B Island West Hanging Wall 3.0 9.6 6.6 4.3 5.35 5.35 856 580-473-22 C Island West 58.4 60.6 2.2 2.2 146.33 37.19 517 790-479-16 C Island West 170.9 173.0 2.1 2.1 38.92 38.92 811 580-473-23 C Island West 54.0 56.2 2.2 2.2 8.60 8.60 573 790-479-11 C Island West 169.9 172.2 2.3 2.0 7.77 7.77 721 790-479-12 C Island West 97.9 100.0 2.2 2.1 7.51 7.51 816 790-479-01 C Island West 127.7 130.6 2.9 2.8 5.88 5.88 852 580-473-25 C Island West 89.0 92.0 3.0 2.8 4.16 4.16 619 580-473-16A C Island West 52.3 54.5 2.2 2.1 3.95 3.95 580 580-473-19 C Island West 56.5 59.0 2.5 2.5 3.48 3.48 556 790-479-10 C Island West 157.8 161.2 3.4 2.2 3.19 3.19 693 790-479-04 DN Island West Footwall 12.9 16.0 3.1 2.9 22.34 22.34 816 790-479-02 DN Island West Footwall 12.6 15.8 3.2 2.7 8.35 8.35 819 790-479-11 DN Island West Footwall 24.0 26.7 2.7 2.3 6.45 6.45 799 790-479-01 DN Island West Footwall 12.0 15.2 3.2 2.8 5.89 5.89 816 790-479-06 DN Island West Footwall 14.5 18.9 4.4 2.6 4.98 4.98 822 790-479-09 DN Island West Footwall 20.0 22.8 2.8 2.2 3.02 3.02 811 945-624-13 E1D Island East Footwall 175.4 179.3 4.0 2.2 4.01 4.01 1088 840-608-49 E1E Island East 150.7 154.5 3.8 3.1 104.48 50.76 818 840-608-43 E1E Island East 159.5 162.0 2.5 2.5 40.54 33.33 772 840-632-17 E1E Island East 136.7 141.1 4.4 4.2 11.93 11.93 814 620-617-02 E1E Island East Footwall 203.4 207.5 4.0 2.1 8.34 8.34 678 620-617-08 E1E Island East 106.3 108.8 2.5 2.3 5.23 5.23 545 840-608-46 E1E Island East 156.0 158.7 2.7 2.5 4.30 4.30 704 840-608-47 E1E Island East 156.0 158.6 2.6 2.3 3.45 3.45 696 620-617-05 E1E Island East 144.1 146.5 2.4 2.1 3.24 3.24 622 620-617-07 E1E Island East 98.0 100.5 2.5 2.1 3.10 3.10 511 850-471-13 G Island West Hanging Wall 111.8 118.7 6.9 2.7 6.40 6.40 930 790-479-13 G1 Island West Hanging Wall 270.0 273.0 3.0 2.5 60.03 25.70 888 850-471-01B G1 Island West Hanging Wall 126.2 129.0 2.8 2.2 11.13 6.82 786 850-471-05 G1 Island West Hanging Wall 104.0 107.0 3.0 3.0 5.12 5.12 861 770-475-03 G1 Island West Hanging Wall 156.3 158.6 2.3 2.2 4.50 4.50 729 580-473-29 G1 Island West Hanging Wall 169.9 174.4 4.5 2.9 3.07 3.07 674 770-466-03 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 17.4 21.5 4.1 2.4 89.31 7.73 765 580-473-26 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 157.0 159.7 2.7 2.3 42.27 7.43 643 770-466-07 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 52.3 60.2 7.9 2.5 25.57 5.68 809 770-466-02 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 6.2 10.2 4.0 2.8 16.06 6.95 769 580-473-25 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 161.0 165.1 4.1 3.1 14.50 10.08 631 770-466-04 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 22.4 25.7 3.3 2.1 6.99 6.99 786 770-475-03 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 110.9 113.0 2.1 2.0 5.71 5.71 746 770-466-01 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 23.9 43.5 19.6 2.7 5.46 5.46 745 770-466-02 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 15.0 18.5 3.5 2.1 5.21 5.21 763 850-471-15 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 18.7 21.0 2.3 2.0 5.13 5.13 866 580-473-29 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 257.0 262.5 5.5 3.1 3.93 3.93 714 770-466-06 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 31.5 36.5 5.0 2.0 3.84 3.84 787 620-617-03 NTH Island East Footwall 143.3 145.7 2.4 2.2 4.17 4.17 649 620-629-03 NTH2 Island East Footwall 78.9 82.3 3.4 3.1 44.48 9.71 639 620-629-01 NTH2 Island East Footwall 89.8 92.4 2.6 2.1 17.91 5.34 662 840-554-60 NTH3 Island East Footwall 62.0 65.6 3.6 2.3 16.86 11.40 846 840-554-04 NTH3 Island East Footwall 37.3 40.9 3.6 2.7 13.21 13.21 868 840-554-44 NTH3 Island East Footwall 70.8 75.3 4.5 3.3 12.34 7.65 833 840-566-08 NTH3 Island East Footwall 131.7 134.7 3.0 2.3 11.02 7.29 938 840-560-06 NTH3 Island East Footwall 114.0 116.9 2.8 2.0 9.29 9.29 864 840-554-06 NTH3 Island East Footwall 38.3 41.3 3.0 2.5 7.87 7.73 871 840-554-23 NTH3 Island East Footwall 67.8 71.0 3.2 2.1 6.77 6.04 840 840-554-01 NTH3 Island East Footwall 59.0 66.9 7.9 5.0 5.82 5.82 851 840-554-09 NTH3 Island East Footwall 60.0 63.0 3.0 2.3 3.83 3.83 855 840-554-54 NTH3 Island East Footwall 48.0 51.0 3.1 2.2 3.15 3.15 851 945-624-03 Unknown Island East Footwall 170.2 174.9 4.7 137.20 1091 790-479-16 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 223.6 227.3 3.7 55.29 807 850-471-04 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 80.9 83.5 2.7 54.79 837 850-471-02 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 80.2 82.8 2.6 47.61 852 790-479-11 Unknown Island West Footwall 83.5 86.3 2.8 25.85 768 750-463-11 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 0.0 0.9 0.9 22.81 752 850-471-03 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 59.4 62.1 2.6 21.04 862 850-471-17 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 33.0 38.9 5.9 18.57 876 945-624-06 Unknown Island East Footwall 131.9 136.1 4.2 18.39 1052 790-479-14 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 188.0 191.2 3.2 17.48 828 790-479-02 Unknown Island West Footwall 35.2 37.9 2.7 11.81 829 580-473-26 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 264.2 267.3 3.1 11.70 676 850-471-01B Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 147.5 149.9 2.3 8.73 775 790-479-10 Unknown Island West Footwall 61.8 71.6 9.8 6.31 763 945-624-10 Unknown Island East Footwall 151.3 153.7 2.4 4.94 1005 620-629-02 Unknown Island East Footwall 106.9 109.5 2.7 3.55 693 850-471-13 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 62.3 69.8 7.6 3.10 896

Table 2: Underground exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) UTM Elevation (m) 580-473-16A 165.09 15 123 690332 5351562 -201 580-473-19 161 41 128 690330 5351562 -201 580-473-22 189.19 37 154 690330 5351562 -201 580-473-23 187 22 141 690327 5351562 -201 580-473-25 209.63 -15 249 690326 5351562 -202 580-473-26 223.21 -17 273 690326 5351563 -202 580-473-29 177 -26 276 690328 5351562 -202 620-617-02 166.04 -25 243 691649 5352152 -210 620-617-03 178.91 -22 234 691649 5352150 -210 620-617-05 155.35 -13 159 691650 5352149 -210 620-617-07 170 52 120 691648 5352152 -207 620-617-08 188.08 25 126 691647 5352151 -208 620-629-01 140 -53 138 691762 5352199 -211 620-629-02 153 -73 120 691759 5352203 -209 620-629-03 164 -38 123 691759 5352201 -208 750-463-11 167.2249 21 21 690265 5351477 -371 770-466-01 144.15 60 60 690311 5351440 -391 770-466-02 99 42 36 690313 5351443 -391 770-466-03 121 30 45 690316 5351440 -390 770-466-04 83.25 -21 42 690313 5351443 -396 770-466-06 109 -18 60 690313 5351442 -396 770-466-07 105 -34 72 690319 5351441 -401 770-475-03 209 21 174 690394 5351489 -395 790-479-01 172 -17 210 690083 5351504 -430 790-479-02 158.57 -27 165 690084 5351501 -432 790-479-04 154 -15 474 690083 5351504 -430 790-479-06 189 -35 240 690083 5351504 -430 790-479-09 188.63 4 192 690083 5351504 -430 790-479-10 174.08 46 206.5 690083 5351504 -429 790-479-11 200.03 32 357 690083 5351504 -430 790-479-12 144.02 4 402 690084 5351504 -431 790-479-13 130.8 -13 402 690084 5351504 -433 790-479-14 203.85 -4 402 690078 5351504 -432 790-479-16 220 5 303 690080 5351505 -432 840-554-01 159 -6 216 691084 5351875 -463 840-554-04 159 -35 288 691084 5351875 -467 840-554-06 156 -39 300 691084 5351874 -468 840-554-09 150 -11 219 691086 5351873 -463 840-554-23 166 3 180 691083 5351874 -462 840-554-44 160 8 189 691083 5351875 -461 840-554-54 170 -7 183 691082 5351873 -463 840-554-60 164 -1 186 691083 5351875 -462 840-560-06 149 -10 210 691139 5351901 -461 840-566-08 157 -45 396 691194 5351924 -466 840-608-43 118 26 162 691621 5352010 -451 840-608-46 138 54 171 691620 5352010 -449 840-608-47 137 60 177 691620 5352010 -449 840-608-49 139 5 180 691624 5352003 -449 840-632-17 131 11 210 691833 5352113 -447 850-471-01B 116.72 28 165 690357 5351474 -467 850-471-02 118.22 -1 153 690358 5351473 -468 850-471-03 117 -10 156 690359 5351472 -469 850-471-04 129.12 10 147 690358 5351472 -468 850-471-05 128.55 -5 150 690358 5351472 -469 850-471-13 118.87 -42 213 690357 5351473 -470 850-471-15 143 -45 210 690358 5351471 -470 850-471-17 129.88 -42 213 690357 5351473 -470 945-624-03 275.12 -78 249 691855 5351852 -545 945-624-06 314.44 -76 201 691855 5351852 -541 945-624-10 43 -31 207 691858 5351858 -540 945-624-13 57.8 -67 237 691858 5351856 -542

Note: UTM mine surface elevation 393 m

Figure 1: Island Gold Mine – C/E1E/E1EN/E1D Longitudinal, New C and E1E-Zone Underground Exploration Drilling Results





Figure 2: Island Gold West – Highlights from NS1 Hanging Wall Zone





Figure 3: Island Gold East – Highlights from NTH3 Footwall Wall Zone





