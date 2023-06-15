ZeroFox to Exhibit at 2023 Infosecurity Europe Conference

Company to showcase recent cyber threat intelligence and digital risk protection enhancements to its leading external cybersecurity platform at Stand E45

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, is exhibiting at the 2023 Infosecurity Europe Conference from June 20-22. Conference attendees can visit ZeroFox at Stand E45 for a demo of the cyber threat intelligence capabilities within the ZeroFox External Cybersecurity Platform, as well as other recent product enhancements.



As UK organizations expand their digital footprint, their external assets such as their brands, domains, executives, and data, become increasingly vulnerable to external cyber risks such as phishing, data leakage, and impersonations. The ZeroFox External Cybersecurity Platform provides global intelligence collection across the surface, deep and dark web, not only alerting customers to potential external threats, but going a step further to take down those threats and disrupt adversaries.

At Infosecurity Europe this week, ZeroFox will showcase the threat intelligence capabilities driving these alerts, as well as the protection and disruption solutions required to remove the offending content and block access to malicious attack infrastructure. Recent product enhancements include:

Executive Protection: Enhanced solution includes multiple tiers of protection, hardens customers’ external attack surface and reduces breach risk by removing online personal information used to target executives.

On-Demand Incident Response Services: Built upon ZeroFox’s existing best-in-class threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and breach response capabilities, the service provides companies with comprehensive digital forensics and incident response support.

PII Removal: Scans for and automates the takedown of customers’ personal information on hundreds of data broker sites to proactively disrupt potential attacks before they happen.

Improved Intelligence Search: Enhanced solution now allows users to search across a massive database of domains data, and conveniently export results to easily leverage in incident investigations and analysis.

Google Cloud Partnership: ZeroFox automatically detects phishing domains for customers and submits verified, malicious URLs through Google Cloud’s Web Risk Submission API, disrupting attacks and warning users of malicious content on billions of devices using browser warnings.



For media inquiries related to ZeroFox's presence at Infosecurity Europe, or to schedule meetings during the event, please email press@zerofox.com.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

